Take $50 Off These Sorel Shearling Boots for the Height of Winter

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We all need at least one pair of stylish winter boots to wear with fancier ensembles, and unfortunately for Us, Ugg boots look silly paired with a cocktail dress. Simpler boots are reserved for casual days, but if we’re stepping out for a nice dinner, an elevated pair is a must.

Not sure where to start on your search? These boots from SOREL are exactly what we’re talking about! They do have a casual design, but they’re stylish enough to team with skirts or dresses in the winter. We also adore the fact that they’re marked down, and you can score $50 off these customer-favorite boots!

Get the SOREL Lennox™ Lace Cozy boots (originally $200) on sale with free shipping for $150 at Zappos!

These shoes are reminiscent of a typical combat boot with extra touches that make them super cozy for the winter. First of all, the spot of shearling on the front of the shoe effortlessly embodies the wintery vibe. The little pop of fur right behind the laces is swoon-worthy! Plus, the shearling also extends to the lining of the shoe, so you know that your feet will stay warm while you’re wearing them.

These boots are made from genuine leather that’s been treated with a waterproof coating so they can withstand rain, sleet or snow. You can pick them up in the all-black leather version or one of the two hues with tweed fabric panels on the sides.

Get the SOREL Lennox™ Lace Cozy boots (originally $200) on sale with free shipping for $150 at Zappos!

We love the look of wearing combat boots with dresses in the summer because of the contrast between edgy and feminine aesthetics, and you can certainly channel the same energy in the colder months with these boots! They have become a favorite with Zappos shoppers, which makes it even more exciting that they’re currently marked down. The timing couldn’t be better, as we settle in for more snowfall and plummeting temps on our weather apps. But with these boots on hand, anything is possible — looking chic and comfy at the same time is well within reach! Here’s the best part: These are a true investment. Even when winter winds down, you can be confident that these boots will be en vogue for years to come.

See it: Get the SOREL Lennox™ Lace Cozy boots (originally $200) on sale with free shipping for $150 at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SOREL and shop all of the women’s shoes on sale at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!