If you’re still on a shopping spree after Prime Day, head to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! The retailer hosts its anticipated event every summer, and it’s in full swing right now. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale boasts the best home, fashion and beauty deals from brands like Barefoot Dreams, La Mer and Spanx. Speaking of Spanx, we found this tennis skort you can wear to slay the game on and off the court for $48, originally $72!

The Spanx Get Moving 14-inch Skort is the “perfect” tennis skirt you can wear anywhere. It has a 15-inch length and 4 3/4-inch inseam that hits mid-thigh. The skirt also features a pull-on style with the brand’s signature contoured waistband, four-way stretch fabric and UPF 50+ sun protection. To make the skort even more comfortable, there are also built-in Booty Boost shorts that sculpt and prevent chafing. It’s versatile enough to wear for multiple seasons thanks to the sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric and mesh panels.

Get the Spanx Get Moving 14-Inch Skort for just $48 (originally $72) at Nordstrom!

Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop praising the skort’s fit — it’s flattering on all figures and hugs in all of the right places.

It’s the “best skort I own,” one Nordstrom shopper wrote. “I love this skort because it flatters my curves, and it makes me look 20 pounds lighter! Absolutely the Best Buy ever!!”

“Love this skirt—curvy girls can wear this!” another said. “I am always on the lookout for a new tennis skirt. This was my first Spanx skirt, and I have to say the fit is superb. I am a 10-12, but with a curvy fit, and many skirts just don’t have a high enough rise in the back to cover. This skirt delivers in fit in that the waistband is wide and the rise is high in the back and there is enough stretch to cover the bum. The side slits make it easy to retrieve the ball from under the shortie, which has the silicone around the legs so it doesn’t ride up.”

A final Nordstrom reviewer called it a “miracle skort.” They also added, “Skirts and skirts rarely work for me as I have an extreme hourglass figure, but this is PERFECT! The secret is that the front and back pieces are not connected, allowing the back to accommodate a larger bum without pulling on the front.”

If this skirt is as good as shoppers say, it won’t be in stock long, so hurry and add yours to your cart before it’s too late!

