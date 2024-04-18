Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m not a loyalist to many brands . . . except for Spanx. The brand has really cracked the code when it comes to crafting stylish, comfortable clothing that makes me — and thousands of other women — feel their best. I still have my trusty pair of Spanx leather leggings hanging up in my closet, and I bought them over a decade ago!

When I discovered Spanx’s massive sale, I quickly added a ton of items to my cart. These are the steepest discounts I’ve seen in a long time, going all the way up to 70% off for some of the most popular styles. There are hundreds of items to choose from in this sale, but the following six are absolute must-haves. Be sure to shop before these stellar pieces sell out!

Why is officewear so uncomfortable? I’ve never enjoyed wearing stiff trousers, but my outlook changed with this Spanx pair. While they have a classic tailored look, they feel like the softest pair of pajamas thanks to the delicate crepe fabric and elastic waistband.

70% off! Was $168, now just $50!

I’m one of those millennials who will never give up my going-out uniform of a cute top and jeans. This bodysuit has the potential to become your new go-to top thanks to its smoothing fabric and fun one-shoulder silhouette. Who knows? You may even start to prefer it over your regular shirts!

50% off! Was $78, now just $39!

Spanx completely reinvented patent leather. Shimmying on these leggings isn’t impossible (yay!) thanks to the smart, body-hugging design. You’ll be the most stylish person in the room when you strut in wearing these!

70% off! Was $110 now just $33!

Flare jeans are one of the most flattering silhouettes because they beautifully accentuate your curves and slim down your legs. Spanx makes some of the best, plus they’re super comfortable and won’t dig in at your waist — even when you’re out to dinner.

70% off! Was $148 now just $44!

Spanx rose to fame because of its shapewear, and years later, this booty booster remains a fan-favorite. Slide these on to give your behind a bit more definition. I love that you don’t have to worry about any unsightly lines thanks to the seamless design!

70% off! was $88 now just $26!

Feel confident for any occasion, whether you’re going to a cocktail party, wedding or even just to the office on a regular day. The machine-washable ponte dress features incredible details like zip sleeves and pockets!

40% off! Was $168, now just $101!

