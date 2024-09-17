Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing like getting in a good workout. The only problem is, many of Us have a hard time squeezing in time for movement each day. Many of Us wake up at the crack of dawn to commute to work several times throughout the week if not every day. It can be hard to get a workout in on those in-office days. Whether you’re working remotely or have tons of free time when you’re home, you should opt for a walking pad.

Not only have walking pads gone viral on TikTok for helping shoppers crush their daily step count, but they’re compact and easy to use. Best of all? We found a bestseller that’s on sale for 52% off on Amazon! The Sperax Under-the-Desk Treadmill is a red-hot find. More than 10,000 shoppers purchased it in the last month. It has a powerful quiet motor that makes it easy to go for a walk while calling into meetings remotely. It has a durable steel frame and a multi-layer shield design that’s safe to hold up to 340 lbs.

Get the Sperax Under-the-Desk Treadmill for just $160 (originally $330) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Along with a quiet motor, this compact walking pad has an LED display and a remote control to adjust the speed while you’re walking or running from 0.6 to 3.8 MPH. It also has a rubber runner belt to offer shock-absorbing support, making it non-sleep and easy to walk on. Best of all? It comes assembled and can be used as soon as you unbox. If you need to store it, it comes with wheels that make for easy transport.

This walking pad left a lasting impression on Amazon shoppers. “This is easily the best purchase I’ve made this year,” one five-star reviewer raved. “The treadmill is tiny but mighty. Easy enough to set up. Right out of the box you just need to plug it in, flip the switch, and get moving with the remote.” In terms of the motor, the shopper added, “This is quiet enough for me to walk on it during virtual work meetings without distraction.”

Another customer agreed. “That is exactly what I was looking for! It is perfect for reading or studying unless you have something to write. The maximum speed is 3.8, which is more than enough for walking and perfect for jogging. It’s quiet enough. It is slim and easily goes under the table,” they shared. “Although it is heavy, you can still move around the house and use it anywhere you need, which is a great benefit.”

It’s never too late to get a head start on your health and wellness goals. This portable walking pag makes it easy to get active at home.