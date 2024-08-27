Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There is nothing better than getting a good workout in. But how many times has your schedule been so busy that you couldn’t make it to your favorite classes in time? That’s where the best stationary bikes come in. Not only do they provide an excellent at-home workout, but they can also save you time and money in the long run. Plus, you can use them anytime in your own gym space instead of following a class schedule. Luckily, you don’t have to search far for a bike. Shoppers are going crazy over this sleek and smart exercise bike that claims to give you double the health and fitness benefits in 90% less time — and it’s on sale with code LABORDAY at checkout!

Carol is not just a pretty name for a bike. It stands for Cardiovascular Optimization Logic. The Carol bike revolutionizes fitness thanks to its innovative design and impressive tech features. Its sleek design is built for professional gyms, but it also works for your at-home workout space. Its features aren’t resistance controlled by AI so that the motorized resistance is applied instantly. The bike includes a comfortable saddle, silent, friction-free magnetic brake, ergonomic handlebars with five different grip positions and a dual-sided toe cage and SPD click pedals, which maximizes rider efficiency.

Get the Carol Bike and a free heart rate monitor (originally $2,595) for $200 off with code LABORDAY at checkout!

The bike’s technology package is also something to note. The 11.5-inch touch screen is packed with 2K resolution for crisp and clear graphics. There are also quad speakers that are optimized with Dolby Atmos. The system operates with Android 13 and can be paired with numerous apps, such as:

Group classes with Peloton Digital​

Virtual rides and races with Zwift, Kinomap, Rouvy and more​

Entertainment with Youtube , Netflix, Disney+ and more​

News with CNN, Fox, NBC and more

Here’s what shoppers are saying about the bike. “Love my new carol bike. The first piece of home equipment I actually enjoy using. Quick and highly effective,” a Carol bike user shared.

“The bike is great, my team is loving the variety of workouts,” another explained. “Buying was easy, and setup/assembly was easy to follow – did it with one person. We have various fitness levels and all of us are using it. Would like better instructions about how to adjust it for different people (5 using it here).”

A final reviewer said that it’s the “Best bike you’ll ever own.” They also added: “I’m usually not a fan of cycling classes or stationary bikes, but I love this bike. It’s a great workout in the shortest amount of time. I’ve used it for about a month, two to three times a week, and there’s a clear improvement in my performance. I can’t say enough about it. The HR monitor is just like any other monitor; it does automatically connect, though, without any pairing.”

Right now, catch the Labor Day sale, which begins on August 27 and ends on September 6. You can save $200 on the Carol Bike when you use the code LABORDAY at checkout.

