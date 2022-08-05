The 10 Best E-Bikes for Women of All Heights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

E-bikes have been shooting up in popularity lately — offering a fast, reliable form of transportation to help you zoom around town without breaking out in a serious sweat. They’re like regular bicycles but with added motors that can help seriously alleviate the amount of effort you’d normally need to put in to pedal yourself around town!

Looking into electric bikes that could help make your commute easier or even offer a fun way to leisurely cruise around? We’ve picked out 10 of our favorites below, covering numerous price ranges, heights and other details. Shop now!

Super73-Z Miami

Looking for a great starter bike that even longtime e-bike users would adore? This one is designed to comfortably accommodate riders between 4’6 – 5’11″ and it comes with multi-class ride modes!

Get the Super73-Z Miami for $1,995 at Super73!

Wooken Electric Bike

Deal alert! This e-bike can ride up to 21.6 miles per hour and has three riding modes: electric bicycle, assisted bicycle and normal bicycle. Change them up whenever needed!

Get the Wooken Electric Bike (originally $899) for $680 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Schwinn Marshall Adult Electric Hybrid Bike

This bike, made for riders 5’8” to 6’4” tall, can last up to 35 miles on a single charge and has integrated LED lights!

Get the Schwinn Marshall Adult Electric Hybrid Bike starting at $1,260 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Aventon Pace 500 Next-Gen E-Bike

This bike comes in two sizes to suit different heights and preferences, can reach up to 28 miles per hour and has about a 40-mile range. Sync it up with the app!

Get the Pace 500 Next-Gen Ebike starting at $1,699 at Aventon!

Huffy Panama Jack E-Bike

Here comes another from a brand whose regular bikes you may already know and love! This e-bike is specifically made for women and has seven different gears, plus a handlebar bag, beverage holder and phone holder!

Get the Huffy Panama Jack E-Bike (originally $1,500) for $1,050 at Best Buy!

Heybike Mars Electric Bike

This bike is made to suit heights 5’3″ to 6’3″ and has a 48-mile range. We love the wide, puncture-resistant tires for rockier rides!

Get the Heybike Mars Electric Bike starting at $1,099.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Swagtron EB-9 Electric Lady Cruiser Bike

With its handlebar display, you can keep track of your stats as you ride this lightweight bike. This bright blue beauty is a hit with women everywhere in both looks and performance!

Get the Swagtron EB-9 Electric Lady Cruiser Bike for $801 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Swagtron Swagcycle EB-5 Lightweight Aluminum Folding Electric Bike

Worried about your e-bike taking up too much room? This one folds up for easy storage. It has a height-adjustable seat and a built-in carry handle too!

Get the Swagtron Swagcycle EB-5 Lightweight Aluminum Folding Electric Bike for $550 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Hyper Bicycles Electric Bicycle

Shoppers say this e-bike helps them “ride like the wind” thanks to its pedal assist mode. We also love that it’s made with both front and rear v-brakes!

Get the Hyper Bicycles Electric Bicycle (originally $698) for just $598 at Walmart!

Aventon Soltera Step-Through E-Bike

Available in two sizes, we wanted to add in this other Aventon bike for numerous reasons. It comes in three gorgeous colors, has a 41-mile average range and has integrated lights. S/M is for heights 4’11” – 5’7″ while M/L is for heights 5’7″ – 6’1″ — makes things easy!

Get the Soltera Step-Through E-Bike starting at $1,299 at Aventon!

