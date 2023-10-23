Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Haven’t you heard? Workout sets are so last year. Exercise dresses are the new must-have workout outfit, changing fitness fashion once and for all. These cute and trendy frocks are made from the same sweat-wicking materials as your favorite leggings and feature hidden shorts so you can get your sweat on in style while feeling supported. What’s not to love?

Beyond their functionality, exercise dresses are also an easy breezy outfit to wear out and about. Once you try one, you’re going to want 10 — and you’re in luck, because you can shop the best options right here. Keep reading for the most stylish exercise dresses for fall and beyond below!

1. Sporty Spice: The trendy tenniscore look, but make it fall. The addition of long sleeves and thumb holes on this ECUPPER dress ups the cozy factor, making it ideal for those brisk autumn days when you still want to hit the court — just $39!

2. Classic Color-Block: Ace tee-time when you’re wearing this classy golf dress. The black and white color-block paired with the pleated back skirt will make you feel like you’re on top of the world (and on top of your game!). Plus, the shorts underneath have a hidden pocket — just $44!

3. A More Modest Pick: We get it, some athletic dresses are simply too short. This flowy dress from Jack Smith comes down to your shins for more coverage, but it doesn’t constrict movement thanks to the slit. As a bonus, it also includes a cropped hoodie which you can throw on when the temperature drops – was $37, now just $33!

4. Sustainability at its Finest: You can feel good wearing this adidas dress knowing it’s made from 100% recycled polyester — just $100!

5. All in the Details: On top of the adjustable zipper neckline, this tennis dress also features a zippered slit so you can find the best functional fit for your body — just $43!

6. Extra Protection: This Outdoor Voices dress has a fun little secret — it’s made with sun-protective fabric that’s UPF 50. TLDR, it will fend off 98% of the suns harmful rays — just $118!

7. Staple Tennis Dress: Alo Yoga knows how to make trendy, comfortable exercise gear, and the Courtside Tennis Dress is no exception. The skirt fits so close to your body, that you can tuck it into jeans to transform it into a simple going out top too — just $118!

8. Sweat in Style: The undershorts on this lululemon exercise dress are a bit longer to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions — was $148, now just $89!

9. Designed for Champions: You know Venus Williams, the seven-time grand slam champion? Well, she created this fun workout dress with performance top of mind – was $108, now just $70!

10. Time to Hit the Court: While formfitting, there’s enough room to layer a performance turtleneck under this preppy Lacoste tennis dress to keep your warm so you can continue playing in colder temperatures — just $165!

11. Flirty Silhouette: The fun cutouts on this workout dress make Us want to wear it out on town after working up a sweat on the tennis court — just $37!

12. Fall Colors: Deep hues, like army green, dark grey and a fun houndstooth print make this workout dress more appropriate for fall — just $36!

13. Three Claps for Inclusivity: We appreciate that the Girlfriend Collective makes their signature exercise dress in extensive sizing. It goes up all the way to a 6XL — just $88!

14. Handy Pockets: Unlike most workout dresses, the pocket on this design isn’t found on the shorts. It’s actually stitched into the bodice for easy access — just $39!

15. Super Soft: Vuori has the softest leggings in the game, and their exercise dress is no exception — just $108!

16. Statement Lines: The bright stripe on this Zella workout dress will make you the center of attention, so you can serve in style — was $79, now just $47!

17. Winning Point: The statement band along the waistline accentuates curves and the form-fitting design supports you during high intensity workouts. Talk about a win win — just $42!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

