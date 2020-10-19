These Classic Sperry Boots Are a Staple Shoe for the Fall — On Sale

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The fall is a beautiful time of year, but the weather can be unpredictable. We never know if it’s going to be a clear day, chilly or filled with unexpected rain showers. You simply can’t wear shoes that aren’t fit for wet weather if you’re heading out for a long period of time — so what’s a savvy shopper to do? Have a versatile option on deck!

Some of our favorite fall shoes come straight from Sperry, and these classic mixed-material boots are at the top of the list! They’re lightweight and can withstand any hiccups that Mother Nature brings, plus they’re on sale right now for an amazing price!

Get the Sperry Saltwater boots (originally $130) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $100, available from Zappos!



These boots have a casual look that’s so practical too. The base of the shoe is made from rubber, which is ideal for rain or snow — but the top of the shoe is rendered in a gorgeous leather that we’re obsessed with! Why would anyone opt for basic rain boots when fabulous footwear like this exists?

Our biggest issue with rain boots is that they don’t tend to be particularly comfortable or easy to throw on. The top of a traditional rain boot can fit on the snug side, which is why we love that these Sperry boots reach just above the ankle. Slipping into them is a breeze thanks to the laces you can loosen to your liking. Shoppers say that these boots are a great alternative to typical rubber rain boots, and they’re stylish for the fall season!

These boots are currently available in a variety of neutral color options. These shoes have been a staple for years and have remained true to form, which is precisely why they’re so popular! With a chunky oversized sweater and some skinny jeans, you will immediately have an Instagram-worthy autumn outfit.

Above all, the most important part of these shoes is their design. They’re made for any type of weather, and as the leaves are changing colors, you can expect rain showers at the drop of a hat. These shoes are made to withstand whatever comes your way, and the fact that they’re on sale is just the icing on the cake. New Sperrys, here we come!

