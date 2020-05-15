Sperry Shoes Just Got a Major Platform Upgrade With This Pair — 25% Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Traditionally, when you think of the Sperry brand, you think preppy vibes. You know what we mean: khaki shorts, crisp polos and Sperry boat shoes. It’s a summer uniform! While this may be somewhat true, Sperry has certainly spread its wings in recent years and kept up with current trends.

In fact, we were thrilled to spot these classic Sperry shoes that have been treated to a major modern upgrade which we’re absolutely obsessed with. They have been outfitted with a sizable platform sole, which is completely on the mark in terms of what’s hot in fashion right now. Not only are they beyond chic, they are also on sale!

Sperry Crest Vibe Platform Smocked (Olive)

Get the Sperry Crest Vibe Platform Smocked shoes (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for just $52, available from Zappos!

Honestly, we can’t believe that a pair of Sperrys like these exist! They do stay true to the label’s core design, with leather laces curled and knotted at the ends to maintain their status as a slip-on style shoe. We also love the signature Sperry Wave-Siping sole that has the right ridges for traction on both wet and dry surfaces. This is a company that specializes in boat shoes, so we expect their footwear to give Us the grip we need on even the slipperiest of surfaces!

The main body of the shoe is made from a smocked, textured canvas upper that is perfect for the summertime. These shoes are definitely ready to be worn for a casual picnic or day in the park! They come in three neutral hues — black, olive green and crisp white. The laces on each pair all have a color that goes with the shade of the shoe, which we appreciate.

These Sperry platform shoes were just marked down, which is ideal timing considering the weather is warming up! Platforms are all the rage right now, and it feels like every major brand out there is taking their turn trying the trend. Wearing these shoes is one of the most comfortable ways that you can add a touch of extra height to your everyday look. These slip-on shoes will team perfectly with a day dress, a pair of jeans or a printed miniskirt. They are completely versatile, which is just another reason we’re in love with them!

