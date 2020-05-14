Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How many times have you turned to Google in times of stress to find quick fixes for your skin? You use every synonym possible to try to generate new results you haven’t already seen: “quick fixes,” “fast remedies,” “overnight treatments,” and more in hopes to calm your skin down as soon as possible.

We all know by now that toothpaste is not the way to go for a stubborn pimple and a facial steam over some boiling pasta water can only do so much. These repetitive search results are getting us — and our skin — nowhere. We were always willing to put the work in for a quick turnaround, but we never knew where to start! Until now.

Get the Babor Ampoule Concentrates (7 Count) starting at just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Babor is a luxury German beauty brand known for its powerful skincare and efforts in sustainability. These plant-based serum treatments have become the talk of not only Europe, but the world. Each purchase comes with seven pre-portioned ampoules — and you simply apply one each day, seven days in a row. That means in just one week, you could proudly be going makeup-free!

To use these treatments, simply take one capsule, morning or night, shake it up and snap the top open. Carefully pour the fluid into your palm and smooth it over your face and neck, pressing and patting it in until it’s absorbed. Follow up with a moisturizer and repeat the next day until you’ve run out!

Now, not everyone is looking for the same type of quick fix, right? Some are dealing with a sudden breakout while others are noticing deepening wrinkles. That’s why there are currently six different types of these Babor concentrates to choose from. A very popular version is Perfect Glow, a moisturizing treatment with light-reflecting, luminizing pigments. If you’re dealing with acne, however, you might love the deep cleansing effect of Active Purifier. Dull, dry skin? Algae Revitalizer is made to revive your rosy radiance with the help of antioxidants!

If you have mature skin and are looking for an anti-aging remedy, Lift Express will be your go-to. If your skin is super dry, though, Multivitamin might be your top pick to restore that silky softness to your face. Last is Beauty Rescue, made to strengthen your skin’s physical barrier, its immunity and its moisture storage function to even out irregularities!

These professional treatments are loved by reviewers, so next time you’re feeling desperate enough to consider a DIY technique that’s failed you in the past, go for Babor instead!

