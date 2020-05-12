2 Products Nicole Kidman Swears By to Look 20 Years Younger (Both on Sale!)

Nicole Kidman stuns Us with everything she does. From Bombshell to Big Little Lies, she’s proving that she only gets better with age. And…younger? How is it that the more time passes, the younger Kidman looks?

She really is amazing, and it’s not all about genetics. The award-winning actress admits that even she needs a little help when it comes to beauty, and is kind enough to share her secrets with the world. These two products she spoke of, especially, could be the start of a whole new you!

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair

When asked about what beauty products she was recommending to friends, Kidman spoke highly of Neutrogena to Hello Giggles: “I love the Night Repair and the Regenerating Cream because it’s so easy for me. It has the retinol, but I don’t break out from it. I have naturally dry skin and it doesn’t let my skin dry. I can put it on at night and know that it’s evening my skin tone.”

This moisturizing retinol cream claims to deliver noticeably younger skin in just one week — the retinol renewing your complexion while the hyaluronic acid hydrates and plumps. Reviewers say that using it is like literally erasing the fine lines and wrinkles from their faces, and people around them say they look decades younger!

This moisturizing retinol cream claims to deliver noticeably younger skin in just one week — the retinol renewing your complexion while the hyaluronic acid hydrates and plumps. Reviewers say that using it is like literally erasing the fine lines and wrinkles from their faces, and people around them say they look decades younger!

Swisse Ultiboost Hair Skin Nails+ Supplement

Taking proper care of our skin is already such a gargantuan task, but what about our hair and nails? While our wrinkles are smoothing out, our nails and hair could be breaking and worsening every day. That’s why we need a product that can do it all. “I really believe in taking vitamins and supporting my skin with inside health,” Kidman once told Allure, speaking of her daily routine when she’s off set. “My nails are probably the worst part of me — they’re always breaking — so I use this amazing skin, hair, and nails vitamin from Swisse Wellness, and it’s really changed them.”

So how does this beauty supplement work? Each serving contains vitamin C and silica to promote collagen production, and the added presence of biotin is a fan-favorite when it comes to strengthening nails and healthy hair growth. Swisse even sources Sicilian blood oranges for their high levels of antioxidants — and their great taste! This supplement is available in both liquid and tablet forms!

Get the Swisse Ultiboost Hair Skin Nails+ Supplement (150 count) (originally $35) now just $26 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 16, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

