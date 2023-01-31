21 Sporty-Chic Pieces You’ll Love to Wear Outside of the Gym

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s just about nothing we love more than the athleisure trend. Sporty-chic, lounge-worthy pieces we can wear in the gym, out of the gym, at home, out with friends — obsessed!

The goal is to find pieces with an equal amount of cuteness and comfort. It’s not always easy, but we’re here to help. Shop 21 of our favorite affordable sporty-chic finds below!

Half-Zip Pullovers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The go-to piece of all go-to pieces in the athleisure world right now, a half-zip is an essential — and this Trendy Queen pullover is our top pick!

2. We Also Love: The ring pull, ribbed fabric and effortlessness of this EFAN sweatshirt all gave Us immediate heart eyes!

3. We Can’t Forget: The standing neckline of this Altiland half-zip is great for cold weather — and for upgrading your outfit!

Long-Sleeve Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: The split back on this Bestisun top will be perfect with anything from leggings to a mini skirt!

5. We Also Love: If you’re a fan of crop tops, you won’t want to skip out on this Fittoo top!

6. We Can’t Forget: You can also take the neckline wide with this comfy Muzniuer top. Check out the thumbholes too!

Short-Sleeve Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite: A timeless piece you’ll wear over and over again, you might want this loose-fit CRZ Yoga crop top in all 25 colors!

8. We Also Love: Want to add a little edge to your look? This SweatyRocks top has a couple of perfectly placed rips!

9. We Can’t Forget: This Arrive Guide crop top is like an elevated take on a classic muscle tee. Nab it on sale!

Leggings

10. Our Absolute Favorite: We’ll never stop recommending these Felina velvety leggings. You can break a sweat in them, but they’re so comfy for regular wear too!

11. We Also Love: We’re big fans of the cross waist trend, and these Ododos leggings are an Amazon favorite for crushing the look!

12. We Can’t Forget: Yoga pants are back in style too if you like a little flare. Check out this Sheadore pair!

Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Athletic dresses have come a long way! We’re so in love with this Ewedoos tennis midi dress, featuring adjustable straps and built-in shorts underneath the longer skirt!

14. We Also Love: This Baleaf exercise dress also caught our eye. We love the body-skimming fit, and of course the pockets!

15. We Can’t Forget: How cute is this? The scalloped trim on this bestselling Attraco dress is just adorable!

Jumpsuits

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This OQQ long-sleeve jumpsuit will look fantastic on its own, or you could layer over it — or accessorize with a belt!

17. We Also Love: We definitely love how the higher neckline on this sleeveless Cuookvepe jumpsuit makes it automatically elevated!

18. We Can’t Forget: Prefer something with a little room? This zip-up Oyoangle jumpsuit is fitted up top, but the pants are more jogger-style!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re suckers for cute sneakers. These all-pink Keezmz sneakers are so comfy, and they’ll be compliment magnets!

20. We Also Love: Love the look and convenience of slip-ons? Check out these Kaopabolo slip-on sneakers!

21. We Can’t Forget: How could we not fall for the colorful design of these New Balance sneakers? Love, love, love!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other top picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!