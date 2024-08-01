Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy August, dear readers. The summer is moving at the speed of light. It feels like we were just celebrating Independence Day and now we’re officially in August. Time is flying and the hazy, hot and humid weather we’ve been experiencing since June continues to soar. Near triple-digit temps and sweltering, muggy air makes it difficult to stay cool, especially when you’re on the go. Portable fans are a helpful way to beat the heat.

Like most things, all it takes is one trip to Amazon to find the solution to your everyday woes. Luckily the ‘Zon has unique offerings that actually last. From viral neck fans to bestsellers with thousands of five-star reviews, there are so many options to choose from. Don’t you just love variety? Thankfully, we did all the heavy lifting and narrowed down the best portable fans to stay cool during the dog days of August. Check out our top picks ahead. Be sure to shop fast as temps are expected to rise this weekend!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t help but swoon over this handheld fan. It has a USB rechargeable battery and comes with a stand so you can prop it up when you’re in the office without having to hold it — was $28, now $13!

2. Rave Reviews: Want to know which fan shoppers are swooning over? This mini fan has a power bank with 12-19 hours of battery life. It also has a USB port to help charge your devices and a flashlight. Best of all? It has over 55,000 ratings, so you can get the inside scoop on what shoppers have to say about it — was $25, now $14!

3. Lash Love: This mini fan has gone viral on TikTok as many influencers use it to help dry their eyelash extensions. It’s small and compact, but it packs a powerful punch with two adjustable speeds — was $12, now $10!

4. Quiet Cool: Are you sensitive to sound? This compact collapsible fan easily fits into most purses and works quietly without making too much noise — $18!

5. Multi-Speed: Use this versatile and powerful handheld fan for hours without worrying about it dying, courtesy of its long-lasting battery. Best of all? It has a 180-degree adjustable head to help direct the airflow — was $17, now $13!

6. Double Duty: If you’re notorious for misplacing things, you’ll want to get your hands on this two-pack set — $20!

7. No Hands: Tired of holding your fans? This unique option wraps around your neck to deliver cool and breezy air — was $30, now $26!

8. Mini Moment: Love a small, compact mini fan? This Barbiecore pink fan is so small and comes with a lanyard so you could opt for hands-free use — was $10, now $9!

9. Unique Style: Don’t worry about holding this mini fan in your hands all day. It has brackets so you can sit it down wherever you’d like — was $25, now $18!

10. Charged Up: Some handheld fans have to be charged often. This compact find has a lengthy battery life — $70!

11. Last but Not Least: This portable fan is small but mighty. What it lacks in size it makes up in power — $24!