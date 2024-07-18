Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you love summer because of the weather, raise your hand. However, some summer days bring sweltering heat that makes us want to stay inside all day. That’s why we need a portable fan. Skip the heavy, bulky fans and cool off with this ultra-popular Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan.

We can always depend on Amazon for deals on pretty much everything. This fan is no exception. It’s the number one bestselling fan in the personal fans category — and it even comes in six colors.

Get the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan (originally $25) on sale for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

We love the warm weather but cannot stand being stuck in the hot sun for hours at a time with no breeze. The instant cool air from this fan can help keep you cool for the summer.

The Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan features a fan, a backup power bank and a flashlight to help you stay prepared for the day and night. Think of it as a summer essential for whenever you need to leave the house. This fan has a battery life of up to 19 hours and can easily fit in your bag thanks to its three-stage design, allowing it to fold down for compact storage. Take it to that summer festival you and your friends are attending one weekend. Taking a summer vacation to the islands? This fan will be your best friend for the entire trip.

Thanks to its popularity, this fan has received over 43,100 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying “it’s a game changer,” and that they “go several days without charging it.” Add this bestselling fan to your cart before supplies run out!

