One type of shoe we always have ready to go near our front door is a combat boot. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is — we can make a combat boot work with pretty much any outfit. Sure, it’s an obvious pick for jeans, a tee and a leather or denim jacket — but we’re not going to stop there. Combat boots are actually a seriously stylish choice for more traditionally feminine outfits too!

Specifically, this lace-up pair from Steve Madden is what we’re basing all of our outfit ideas around. Since it’s winter, we’re picturing these boots and thigh-high socks underneath a knee-length velvet dress, or maybe a satin miniskirt and a cropped sweater! Come summer, it’s all about the flowing floral ‘fits and straw hats. We’re getting so excited, and we haven’t even gotten to the sale price yet. These boots, which were originally $90, are now 40% off — in two colors!

These boots have nearly 100 reviews, and shoppers say they are “obsessed.” They’re calling them “comfy and cute,” as well as “flexible right from the start,” which is an amazing sign. Some popular styles of combat boots basically require taking a hammer to the leather to make them the slightest bit wearable — but we’d rather avoid making our home a construction site, so we’re already sold on these. Another benefit? That they’re “squeak-free.” (Insert raised hands emoji here.)

Shoppers say they wear these boots “everywhere, 24/7,” and that’s exactly our plan. Our feet will love it too, since the upper is made of genuine leather — and so is the lining! The shaft is on the taller side, reaching up toward the bottom of the mid-calf — but we can get the exact fit we want by either lacing them all the way up or stopping around our ankle instead. We can use the side zipper to keep our feet planted firmly inside — resting on the comfy, cushioned footbed!

Over on the bottom, we’ll find a rubber outsole for traction and a 1 ¼-inch stacked heel. On the Black version of this boot, the heel is totally black to match the rest of the shoe — but on the Cognac version, it’s a dark brown, creating an easy and smooth contrast with the dark tan of the upper.

This boot is under $55 and ships without any extra cost to us, so what are we waiting for? There are so many potential outfits just itching to materialize — and the inspiration will be endless!

