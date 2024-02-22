Your account
This Stylist-Approved Sandal Is the Most Amazing Take on the Puffer Trend

By
Steve Madden Xandra

Puff is in. Puffer coats and puffer vests are obviously staples, but the trend has extended to puffy, cloud-like purses and marshmallow-inspired slippers as well. We’ve even seen puffed-up scarves popping up left and right. What’s next?

We can’t say we expected a sandal to be the next style to take on this trend, but we’re pleasantly surprised, to say the least. We went from not knowing this Steve Madden sandal existed to absolutely needing it on our shoe rack ASAP!

We found these shoes on a list of stylist-approved footwear, further cementing them as a fashionista essential. They have stretchable puffer straps making up the upper. They go across the toes and ankle, behind the heel and down the instep. They almost look like strips taken off a quilted puffer jacket!

These puffy shoes are so comfy, so cute and the perfect way to bring this puffy trend into warmer weather without overheating. We also love how the ankle strap has a hook-and-loop closure, so you can adjust the fit as needed, as well as put on and remove the shoes more easily!

These open-toe sandals further captured our attention with their platform sole, the heel standing at a modest yet effective 1¾ inches tall. The outsole also features deep squared treads, tipping a hat to the lug-sole trend — another favorite of ours!

These Steve Madden sandals come in both a neutral taupe shade and a classic deep black. Both colors are extremely wearable and can complement pretty much any outfit. We’re definitely seeing them with a simple ribbed tank and frayed denim shorts, or with an off-the-shoulder top and culotte pants.

We’d also love to style these shoes with crew-length socks and a midi shift dress for a head-turning street style moment, or with a smocked top and tiered maxi skirt for a little boho-chic vibe. We’re just getting started — the options are endless, and we’re so ready to put that to the test!

