Can you believe it? The Fourth of July is only days away. That means many of Us are preparing to travel. ‘Tis the season for taking hours-long road trips to visit friends in neighboring cities. Hopping on a plane for a coastal vacation in the Mediterranean is a common occurrence for many of Us as well. When you’re on the move from one destination to the next, it’s important to stay as comfortable as possible rocking stylish options like travel pants instead of clingy styles like jeans.

If you ask Us, the best travel pants are lightweight so that you don’t work up a sweat while you’re rushing through airport security or finally making a pit stop at a rest area. If you want to look like the ultimate cool girl while you’re on the go, check out this round-up of stylish travel pants that are secretly comfortable.

Stylish Travel Pants at Amazon

If you prefer street-style inspired looks, snag these capri-style cargo pants. They come with more than enough pockets to store travel essentials like a boarding pass, cellphone or wallet. Best of all? You can dress them up with wedges or heels when you finally reach your destination!

Stylish Travel Pants at Nordstrom

Add a pop of color to your travel style in these powdery trousers. They look so dressy they’re great for rocking in the office, but you’ll look so polished and refined strolling through airport security in them!

Stylish Travel Pants at Walmart

Calling all boho babes. These flowy trousers have unique tiers and ruffles for a flowy and airy look!