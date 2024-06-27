Your account
Celebrity News

15 Slimming Summer Pants That Look Amazing on Larger Legs

By
Slimming Summer Pants
Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

When you think of summer style do slimming pants come to mind? They definitely should. Not only are they roomy and comfortable, but they make the legs look so much longer. Frankly, all of Us should have at least one pair on standby.

Yes, we love rocking airy dresses and flowy skirts during the summer, but we recommend showing your legs some love with slimming pants. You can snag them in similar fabrics as your favorite skirts and blouses. Adding a pair of slimming pants to your wardrobe is a chic way to spruce up your style for the summer. Not sure where to start? Scroll ahead for slimming summer pants that look amazing on large legs. Happy shopping!

Cropped Pants

Lee Austyn Cargo Pants
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Capri pants are so in this summer. The cropped silhouette offers a pop of legs while slimming the hips. These grey capris have cargo-style pockets for a sporty flair!

Dressy Pants

Yogipace Yoga Dress Pants
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: No one would ever be able to tell that these work pants are technically yoga pants. They’re so popular with shoppers that they’re Amazon bestsellers!

Athleisure Pants

Trendy Queen Yoga Pants
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Not only do these stretchy pants lengthen the legs, but it features a high-waist band for tummy control!

