What’s there not to love about summer dresses and jumpsuits? Not only are they colorful and stylish, but they are flowy and breathable. Lightweight fabrics and unique designs are the perfect style choice for extremely hot weather. You won’t have to worry about heavy fabrics weighing you down, or even worse, the fabric sticking to you like glue when you sweat.

One of the biggest things we love about summer dresses and jumpsuits is that are are so many different styles to fit various shapes, sizes and body types. We’ve rounded up a list of summer dresses and jumpsuits that won’t stick to you in the heat!

Summer Jumpsuits

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This short-sleeve jumpsuit looks like it was made with rich mom style in mind. The lightweight one-piece has a slim, wide-leg fit that makes legs look so much longer!

2. Blossoming Babe: Heading to a garden party? This floral pink jumpsuit has a dainty array of blossoms placed throughout. The elastic bodice is one of our favorite accents because it’s so flattering!

3. Roomy Suit: You’ll be extra comfy running errands in this over-sized one-piece. It comes in an array of 25 colors so you can get one no matter which shade you love most!

Summer Dresses

4. Sassy Suspenders: This roomy dress has suspenders that make it look like traditional overalls!

5. Mini Madness: Do you prefer flowy dresses that stop above the knee? This airy mini features cute pleats that give it a baby doll-style fit!

6. Colorful Blooms: A vibrant blue shade is the base color for this floral print maxi. We absolutely love the unique strap design and the comfy elastic bodice!

7. Ruffle Straps: This soft, chiffon-like floral print dress has tie-straps and flowy pleats!

8. Sweet Dreams: Are you a night sweater? This airy maxi dress is the perfect style to wear to bed!

9. Cozy Cutie: Every one needs at least one casual dress for every day wear. This colorful style has such a unique pattern!

10. Boho Babe: Eclectic accents like dream catchers turn this ordinary dress into a Boho dream!

11. Last but Not Least: Shoppers love this floral print option because it’s made from light, airy fabric and it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin!