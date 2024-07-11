Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve had somewhat of a wardrobe revolution over the past two years. I hired a stylist so I could feel confident walking into my glossy magazine job, and she educated me on one very important fashion rule: White sneakers are a necessity in your wardrobe. Why? Well, these simple shoes go with any and every outfit. Now, not a day goes by where I don’t wear my white sneakers.

If you don’t own white sneakers, it’s time to invest in a pair. If you do have a pair and aren’t sure of how to style them, you came to the right place. Below, you’ll find 15 fashion finds that look impeccably crisp with white sneakers. Get ready to strut through the summer in style!

Best Dresses to Pair with White Sneakers

1. Floral and Fun: White sneakers will go with just about any dress, but they especially mesh well when your ‘fit features pops of white like this pretty floral sundress from Fensace.

2. T-Shirt for the Win: My go-to summer uniform is this striped T-shirt dress and white sneakers — it’s cute, casual and makes me feel put together whether I’m out for brunch or running errands.

3. Super Deal: We’re predicting this new Anrabess maxi dress is about to become a bestseller. Be one of the first to try it out. Now is the best time because it’s on sale for $20!

4. Gingham Dreams: The best accessory for this gingham maxi dress? A pair of white sneakers (and some chic cat-eye sunglasses!) You’ll be the most stylish gal at the picnic.

5. Flirty Florals: Whether you’re traipsing around Europe or are looking for a cute date dress, this floral Prettygarden number fits the bill. And — you guessed it — a pair of white sneakers gives it a more causal vibe.

Best Rompers to Pair with White Sneakers

6. Farmer Chic: Overalls are no longer only for the farm! Anrabess turned the work gear into a fun lounge outfit. Wear it to an amusement park with white sneakers for the best summer day ever.

7. Travel Star: Packing easy outfits — like this Love Welove Fashion floral jumpsuit — is the key to an easy breezy vacation. Best of all, it goes hand in hand with white sneakers so you can explore a foreign destination in style.

8. Pretty Pattern: Traipse around your favorite city in this patterned romper. While it looks great with white sneakers, it can also be dressed up with heels for special occasions too!

9. Beachy Vibes: Linen is one of the best summer fabrics, but it can be pricey. This chic romper looks and feels like linen for a fraction of the price.

10. Wear Anywhere Outfit: Going to the beach? How about the park or a nice rooftop bar? This romper can be worn any and everywhere, making it a must-have for any well-rounded summer wardrobe!

Best Bottoms to Pair with White Sneakers

11. Major Deal! It’s no secret that a classic pair of jean shorts looks amazing with white sneakers. You can get these fan-favorite Levi’s for 50% off for a limited time!

12. Easy Breezy: You can fully beat the summer heat when you dress in linen. These airy pants will keep you cool, calm and collected even when you’re trapped in a heat wave.

13. The Shorter The Better: Much like linen pants, everyone needs a classic pair of linen shorts. This pair from Amazon Essentials has garnered thousands of positive reviews.

14. Dress it Down: Silk slip skirts don’t need to be reserved for dressy events. When you style one with a T-shirt and white sneakers, you have a foolproof sightseeing look!

15. Business Casual: Yes, you can (and should!) wear sneakers to the office. Nothing screams professionally chic quite like these elastic waist trousers and crisp pair of white tennis shoes.