Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What I’m about to say may be controversial, but sweaters are not just for the colder months. There, I said it! We’ve all experienced a chilly summer evening where we wished for a cozy sweater to cuddle up in. And, honestly, lightweight summer sweaters are a necessity. Having one (or a few) on hand will make your beach bonfires and nighttime boat rides more enjoyable . . . not to mention a little chicer.

Below you’ll find 10 beautiful sweaters perfect for summer. Once you slip into one of these, you’ll start to question why you reserved sweaters solely for winter!

1. All in the Details: Dainty garden-esque cardigans add a little whimsy to your wardrobe, and few compare to Amazon’s favorite Grace Karin design. The three-quarter sleeves offer a tinge of warmth, while the unique crocheted panels give it an overall antique feel. You could totally tell people you found it in your grandma’s wardrobe (in a good way).

2. Beachy Vibes: There’s no better place to wear this chunky crocheted Dokotoo sweater than at the beach. Imagine enjoying the sunset with your friends in the boho-chic pick — it’s super breathable but cuddly enough for oceanfront bonfires.

3. Show Off Your Arms: Muscle tees are one of the most flattering shirt silhouettes. This sweater gives the athletic design a cozier quality while still being appropriate for summer wear. Choose between 22 vibrant colors from green and rose red to yellow and purple.

4. Chic Sweater Vest: Throw out all of your preconceived nerdy notions about sweater vests — there’s nothing geeky about this Langwyqu pick. The design is reminiscent of the classic embroidered college campus styles, but with an elevated twist thanks to the textured detailing and deep V-neck.

5. Oui Oui! French fashions are all the rage right now, and my favorite trend is Breton stripes. This casual pattern exudes a nautical vibe perfect for your coastal vacations or chilly boat rides. You’ll stay warm when you have this Breton striped sweater from Narural in your closet. The red trimming really makes it pop!

6. Rich Mom Aesthetic: We all know that neutral colors and simplistic yet tasteful silhouettes are part of the rich mom uniform. If you aspire to give off those vibes, this cap-sleeved sweater is a must have. The tan color really speaks to Hamptons trends. Whether you wear it at home or out to dinner, you’re sure to get compliments.

7. Sweet Scallops: Scalloped edges are a fun flirty design detail we’re seeing pop up everywhere — including on this Grecerelle cardigan. The end result is minimalistic and elegant, making it ideal to wear for just about any occasion.

8. Chic and Sporty: Everyone needs a trusty athletic sweater for those relaxing summer days when the AC feels a bit too frigid (we all know that feeling). This Trendy Queen pullover will remain your go-to long after summer fades away.

9. Summer Shacket: A cross between a shacket and a sweater, this waffle-knit button-up is one thing I never knew I needed until I shimmied into it on a chilly beach night. It essentially feels like pajamas, but looks like fashionable loungewear!

10. Tenniscore at Its Best: Sweaters and tenniscore go hand in hand. This list wouldn’t be complete without this Anrabess polo sweater. The quality rivals some designer brands for a fraction of the price.

Looking for more? Explore other sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!