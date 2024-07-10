Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve already stocked up on vacation essentials for your next trip, the next thing on your list might be a cute airport outfit to wear while you’re traveling. Just like rich mom style, the viral TikTok trend with over 183.4K posts, you probably want an outfit that’s simple to wear, but also evokes luxe, effortless style. That’s why we rounded up these 15 easy and elevated rich mom-style airport outfits — and they start at just $25.

Our list includes three categories of airport outfits: matching sets, dresses and rompers so you can easily find the style that suits you best. Though different, each outfit in our lineup can be worn with tennis shoes, the most sensible airport shoe, but could also be worn with things like flats and sandals. They’re all great for quick dressing before a flight, wrangling kids at the airport and for wearing outside of traveling too. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks!

Related: 14 Silky Rich Mom Tops That Make You Look like Old Money While You’re Vacationing If you’re anything like Us, you’re probably thinking about new ways to transition your rich mom style as your prepare for vacations this spring and summer. With Mother’s Day, graduations, and Memorial Day quickly approaching, there’s no better time to create the perfect outfits with luxurious and refined pieces, like silky rich mom tops. […]

Matching Sets

Our Absolute Favorite! This two-piece knit set is our absolute favorite because of its comfortable fabric, stylish design and rave shopper reviews — was $51, now $47!

First Class Style: You’re bound to get first class treatment even in economy while wearing this ultra-stylish two-piece vest set that comes in several colors — was $49, now $43!

Trendy at the Terminal: Look trendy no matter which terminal you’re in with this two-piece linen set that includes wide-leg pants, a short-sleeve top and pockets — $44!

Gorgeous at the Gate: There’s no doubt you’ll look gorgeous at your gate while wearing this two-piece knit set that includes a short-sleeve top, wide-leg pants and color-block hems — was $43, now $34!

Doubles as Vacation-Wear! Go straight from the plane right into your vacation in this chic two-piece set that’s made for beach days — was $46, now $36!

Related: 21 Foolproof Outfits To Instantly Make You Look Richer When it comes to rich mom style Kathy Hilton, Gisele Bündchen, and Kyle Richards are just a few of our favorite A-listers that fit the bill. Their top-notch beauty and makeup recommendations inspire Us to stock up on skin-loving products. Their impeccable ensembles deliver non-stop style inspo we love to recreate for less. To help […]

Rompers

Our Absolute Favorite! This wide-leg romper from Petal & Pup is our absolute favorite for its cute tie shoulders, breathable linen fabric and neutral color choices — $69!

Easy Upgrade! Upgrade both your flight and your outfit in this tank-style romper that has an elevated feel, soft fabric, a loose fit and a wide-leg design — was $30, now $25!

Coziest at Customs! You’ll most certainly be the coziest at the customs department in this sleeveless jumpsuit by Spanx that’s made with ultra-soft AirEssentials fabric — $148!

Fabulous for the Flight: Look extra fabulous for your flight in this boho-style romper that comes in several fun, floral and colorful prints and designs — was $36, now $29!

Very Versatile: Wear this romper from Quince with sandals for summer days and with tennis shoes and a denim jacket while you travel — $50!

Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite! This ruched, short-sleeve T-shirt dress is our absolute favorite because it’s comfortable and waist-slimming at the same time — $38!

Check In-Chic! Look both comfortable and chic as you check in at your gate in this soft and stretchy tennis dress that has a built-in bra and pockets — was $50, now $34!

Departure Dress! Depart for your next destination in style in lululemon’s Align Dress that comes in several bright colors and is now even on sale — was $148, now $99!

In It for the Long Haul: Longer flights require comfier dresses like this T-shirt style from Zella that has pockets for carrying your things and a side slit for ease of movement — $79!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Stylish at the Stopover: There’s no doubt you’ll look stylish at your stopover in this striped midi dress that features a soft knit fabric, side slit and fitted design — was $50, now $34!