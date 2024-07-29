Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Reigning Team USA Olympic champion Suni Lee is heading to the all-around finals in Paris. Lee’s dynamic routines keep judges and viewers, like Us, anticipating every single time she graces the floor. While she’s admired for her hard work and unbelievable skill set, there’s a little-known fact that the 21-year-old let Us in on. She’s a big-time beauty enthusiast!

Earlier this month, the KISS brand ambassador appeared in a webinar, where she gushed about her pre-Olympic routine. Lee’s beauty motto is simple. “Less is more,” she said. According to the gymnast, she prefers a minimalist makeup routine and focuses more on skincare. She shared the hair and beauty essentials that make her life easier when she’s on the road competing in major events, like the Olympics. From gold medal-worthy press-on nails to celeb-loved lip treats, read ahead for Lee’s must-have beauty products.

Lee’s nails are always on full display as she makes impressive moves. She loves the KISS Salon X-tend Starter Kit. “It’s super convenient,” she said. “It’s super, super cheap, and I don’t have to go to the salon and book a nail appointment.” The seven-piece set has everything you need to get a salon-quality mani from the comfort of your own home.

The budget-friendly kit includes 30 nails, LED soft gel adhesive, an LED lamp, a USB cable, a prep pad, a manicure stick and a mini nail file. “I can take the kit anywhere and I have the ability to apply it when I’m traveling,” she continued. “It’s super easy to do if I’m on a flight or even in the car you can do it.” Lee even wore the Salon X-tend nails in the style Pure to compete on Sunday, July 28!

When it comes to maintaining her hair when she’s on the go, Lee, a Batiste ambassador, couldn’t say enough good things about the brand’s dry shampoo. The Sweat Activated Dry Shampoo comes in handy when she works up a sweat practicing and competing!

Maintaining a sleek mane is a must when competing professionally. Lee said she uses Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray for meet days to “slick” her hair back!

Lee said she uses L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Pro-Spray and Set Makeup Extender Setting Spray to keep her makeup in tip-top shape when she’s on the mat. “We’re out there competing for hours, so it’s super important because I’m sweating!” she added. “[With it], my makeup never comes off.”

When asked, Lee revealed that Hailey Bieber was her beauty inspo. “I love her approach to beauty. She lets her skin shine through,” she beamed. “She’s always so dewy and glow. I love how natural she is.” Lee’s appreciation for Bieber doesn’t stop there. She’s a fan of the model-turned-beauty entrepreneur’s Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in the shade toast.

