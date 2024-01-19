Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When winter arrives, you might assume that the absence of sunshine and cooler temperatures means a break from applying sunscreen. However, this is actually the time to be extra vigilant, as it’s easy to let your guard down. Dr. Derrek Phillips, a consultant dermatologist, confirmed our suspicion in a recent Instagram post, stating, “UVA radiation from the sun is present all year round and passes through clouds and window glass. Cumulative exposure causes pigmentation, breakdown of collagen and is responsible for the majority of the signs of skin aging!”

Related: The Best Skincare for Dry, Acne-Prone Skin Having dry, acne-prone skin feels like an anomaly. There must be some kind of mistake! Most acne-fighting products are specifically made with oily skin in mind, making them much too drying for those of us on the drier side. They strip our natural moisture barrier and leave our face red, irritated and rough. The truth […]

UV radiation is also a major contributor to skin cancer. We can work to avoid this by stocking up on (and using!) a very strong sunscreen. That being said, we also want something lightweight that layers well with makeup. We also want it to feel hydrating during these dryer months.

Fortunately, Supergoop!, our reliable leader in sunscreens, caters to makeup enthusiasts with creamy, dreamy protection, from shimmering SPF eye creams to lipsticks that shield you from harmful UV rays. But what if we could have both sunscreen and a moisturizer all in one to seamlessly fall in line with our effortless routine? Um, yes, please.

Get Triple Prep Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer SPF 40 for just $48 at Kohl’s! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Good news, — you’re in luck! Supergoop! recently launched an instant bestseller designed exactly for our January situation. Introducing: the Triple Prep Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer SPF 40. What sets it apart is its ability to hydrate without feeling heavy or greasy. You can effortlessly glide a concealer stick over the top without skipping a beat, as one happy customer attested to.

“Been using this for the past week and love it so much in the mornings!” they wrote. “It’s light and airy. It’s also perfect to cut down time when getting ready.” Another shopper is “obsessed” with this product, saying, “It is extremely hydrating and doesn’t feel heavy on the skin.”

Supergoop! only uses clean ingredients that are cruelty-free, so you never need to compromise your values when evaluating sun protection. Plus, the brand offers a free recycling program for returning your empty bottles, allowing us to leave a smaller footprint behind. Why wait? Order now and try it for yourself!

Get Triple Prep Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer SPF 40 for just $48 at Kohl’s! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us