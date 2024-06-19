Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re the type of person who enjoys taking baths over showers, you might want to take some time to find the right bath soak for you. They aren’t all made equal of course, and some are more luxurious than others. You can’t just pour a cap full of dish soap into the tub like your grandmother used to do. That’s why we’ve found a fantastic bath soak you’ll want to spend hours in.

The Susanne Kaufmann Mallow Blossom Bath is just $65 at Blue Mercury, and it’s the perfect way to wind down after a long day. It’s crafted with lavender extract, rosemary and sage oil, cedarwood oil, mallow extract, and vitamin E. It’s all added to help you melt away the cares of the day and center yourself so that you destress and come out of your bath feeling relaxed and renewed.

Soaking in this sumptuous bath gel will help soften your skin and leave it comfortable, while you’ll be de-stressed and ready to take on the day or whatever’s to come. Mallow itself offers protection against stressors in the environment as it moisturizes and soothes away irritation as well as redness.

If you want to upgrade your bath, head to Blue Mercury and grab this bath soak for an indulgent night spent taking care of yourself and pampering your body. You’ll be glad that you splurged.

