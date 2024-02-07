Your account
We Spotted This ‘After Bath Splash’ in Sarah Jessica Parker’s Dressing Room

By
Sarah Jessica Parker at the gala performance afterparty for "Plaza Suite" at The Savoy Hotel in London on January 28, 2024.
Sarah Jessica Parker at the gala performance afterparty for "Plaza Suite" at The Savoy Hotel in London on January 28, 2024.Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images

While Sarah Jessica Parker initially became our fashion and beauty icon as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, the Emmy-winning actress manages to maintain the title as her real self as well.

Parker is widely known for her TV and film roles, but most recently, she’s been performing alongside husband Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite, a play currently held at the Savoy Theatre in London. At the start of February, Parker shared a video from her dressing room — and it gave Us a great chance to see what products were in the background!

See it!

Get the Jean Nate Original After Bath Splash for just $17 at Amazon!

Now this was an unexpected find — but also so on brand for someone like Parker. Of course she would be using a lesser known vintage body spray! The best surprise, however, is the low price. It’s such a big bottle too, available in a 30 fl. oz. size!

This classic beauty find was originally from 1935 and is now owned by Revlon. How nice is it that we can still buy it on Amazon today? And it’s not just a scent. It’s skincare too! It contains a vitamin-rich moisture replenishing complex, making it perfect to mist all over after a bath or shower.

Jean Nate After Bath Splash, Original Bath Body Mist Infused with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera, Softens & Smoothes Skin, Citrus Scent, 30 Fl Oz
Jean Nate

Jean Nate After Bath Splash

$17
See it!

This After Bath Splash has a light, clean scent with notes of citrus, florals and spices. Shoppers say it’s a “nostalgic scent” for them that “brings back so many memories,” and they love that it “lasts all day.”

“Jean Nate has been a household after bath splash in my beauty routine for years,” one reviewer wrote. “It truly refreshes your skin and even the bathroom smells good! It has a light and airish fragrance with a ‘soft skin’ feeling that lasts.”

It was so cool of Parker to introduce us to this unique pick — even if that wasn’t the original purpose of her video. Every day she inspires Us!

It was so cool of Parker to introduce us to this unique pick — even if that wasn't the original purpose of her video. Every day she inspires Us!

