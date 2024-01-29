Sarah Jessica Parker is showing off her glittery side.

Parker, 58, sparkled in a Jenny Packham design at the Plaza Suite afterparty on Sunday, January 28. She beamed in the gold-embellished dress featuring a beaded neckline and waist, sheer sleeves and a sequin skirt. She paired the look with black satin pumps finished with a bow on her heel, silver bracelets and a brown sparkly bag.

For glam, Parker donned foundation, smokey eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows and rosy cheeks. She topped her makeup off with pink glossy lips. The And Just Like That actress wore her hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls.

On the red carpet, Parker posed with husband Matthew Broderick, who she stars alongside in the Broadway play. Broderick, 61, for his part, kept it classy in a pinstripe suit, a matching dress shirt and plaid tie. The duo also snapped a pic with Plaza Suite director John Benjamin Hickey. Hickey, 60, rocked a blue shirt, a black suit and orange sunglasses.

Parker and Broderick are no strangers to showing off their style on the red carpet. In October 2023, they dressed to the nines at New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala at the Lincoln Center.

Parker looked flawless in a Carolina Herrera dress finished with a cutout bodice, off-the-shoulder neckline and pleated tulle skirt. She elevated the look with a silky black hair bow that cascaded to her ankles.

Parker proved to be just like her on-screen character Carrie Bradshaw, by wearing mismatched heels at the gala. On her right foot, she wore a pastel pink heel from her namesake shoe line, and on her left foot she wore a black version of the sandal. Fans immediately connected her look to season 3 of Sex and the City, when Carrie wore two different Christian Louboutins during a trip to Los Angeles.

Broderick, meanwhile, matched his wife’s getup by wearing a black tuxedo.