Sarah Jessica Parker just unlocked a core fashion memory for Us from Sex and the City.

The 58-year-old actress attended the New York City Ballet Gala on Thursday, October 5, wearing mismatched shoes — just like her character Carrie Bradshaw did in season 3 of the hit series. Parker had all eyes on her as she arrived at the event wearing one black sandal heel and one pink shoe from her namesake label. The sleek footwear featured satin straps adorned with a crystal buckle embellishment. (Parker launched the line in February 2014, offering an assortment of pumps that reflect her timeless style.)

Parker paired the shoes with an off-the-shoulder black dress from Carolina Herrera. The frock featured cutouts at the bodice and a billowing tulle skirt — perfectly capturing the evening’s ballet theme. Parker accessorized with a sparkly silver top handle bag, black bracelets and diamond stud earrings. She also opted for a dramatic black bow that cascaded down to her feet. The ribbon was tied to the ponytail of her chic half-up half-down ‘do, making Parker look as dainty as ever.

Parker’s shoe statement did not go unnoticed and made Us recall when Carrie wore two different Christian Louboutin sandals while visiting Los Angeles after breaking up with Aidan (John Joseph Corbett Jr.) following her affair with Big (Chris Noth). For a night out in the sunny city with pals Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Carrie wore a ruffled floral dress, completing her ensemble with a pink sandal and a blue one.

The style choice has puzzled fans for years, prompting Parker to provide clarity on the mystery in June 2019. “Here is the official answer, and I’m sure approved by the great and legendary @PatriciaField, we had 2 pairs of what I believe are @LouboutinWorld scrappy [sic] sandals,” Parker began via Instagram. “Pat and I chose to do 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress.”

Parker added, “But also because we simply loved doing 1 of each. Sending my best. And hope this is a satisfactory answer.”

Sex and the City, which also starred Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. Following the series finale, the cast reunited for the movies Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

The series was revived again — but reimagined — with And Just Like That, which premiered on Max in December 2021. Cattrall, 67, did not return for the new series, but she made a highly anticipated cameo in the season 2 finale earlier this year. In August, Max announced that the revival had been renewed for a third season.