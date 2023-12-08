Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you prefer the glow of a deep tan to pale skin that looks like it’s never seen the light of day, you’ve probably tried several ways to preserve your color. That includes multiple trips to the tanning bed and expensive spray tans. While initially affordable, those treatments can add up quickly. They also usually don’t last as long as you’d like for them to, and if you’re getting in a tanning bed regularly, it can be harmful for your skin.

Related: The Best Self Tanners for Pale Skin That Won’t Turn You Bright Orange Editor’s note: Article updated on April 3, 2023. Looking for the best self tanner for beginners and pale skin? We’ve got you. At-home tanners are far more affordable than getting regular spray tans, and the safer option as opposed to harmful tanning beds. If you want that instant (or gradual) bronze without a streaky mess […]

At the same time, so many self-tanning lotions can be hit or miss. It can feel like playing roulette when choosing one for you. Will you turn out orange or will you be dealing with streaks? Will it stain your bedsheets and clothes even when it’s supposed to be dry? It can be such a hassle, it feels like the only way to go bronze is by having a professional treatment.

Luckily, there’s a product you can count on to give you a healthy, glowing tan without the other pitfalls of most other self tanners — and you can get it right now from Coco & Eve.

Get the Tan Masters Holiday Edition Set at Coco & Eve!

The Tan Masters Holiday Edition Set is a collection of Coco & Eve products which can help you achieve the deep, even glow you’ve been looking for. It gathers the brand’s top tanners up together in a special hot pink Luxe Glow-Getter pouch to keep everything together. Inside, you’ll find an Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist, a Bali Bronzing Foam in Medium, a Limited Edition Face Kabuki Brush and a Soft Velvet Tanning Mitt. It’s everything you need to get started using Coco & Eve’s self-tan products for the most nourishing color you’ve ever had.

Related: 17 of the Best Face Self Tanners for Acne-Prone Skin Editor’s note: This article was last updated on December 8, 2023. Beautiful in bronze! We love how confident we feel after applying self tanner to our body, but what about our face? Body and face self tanners are often not one in the same. You know how you use one sunscreen for your body and […]

Over 7,000 customers have awarded this kit five stars. One reviewer praised the set for giving them “gorgeous color” as well as its simplistic application. “I think it’s a great product that makes me feel fantastic,” they wrote. “I’ve already bought my second bottle for when this runs out!”

Another reviewer proclaimed it “absolutely amazing,” explaining they “love” not having to rub it on their face, showcasing their tan results in a photo alongside their review on the Coco & Eve online store.

If you want to hang on to that sun-kissed glow, this self-tanner set might be just the thing you’ve been looking for!

See it: Get the Tan Masters Holiday Edition Set at Coco & Eve!

Related: Shoppers Say This Self Tanner Works Wonders for Pale Skin So many reviewers who have mentioned they have fair skin say this dark self tanner from MineTan is the best they have tried — details

Not what you’re looking for? See more Coco & Eve products here!