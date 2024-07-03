Target Circle Week: Dates, Deals, Everything You Need to Know

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We officially have the dates for Target Circle Week! This highly sought-after sales event is a week-long occasion where you can get deals on all your favorites across fashion, home, tech and more. (It’s also a great time to get a jumpstart on back-to-school shopping!)

Whether you’re a seasoned Target shopper with Circle rewards already lined up or don’t know where to start with Circle discounts, we have all the details of the week-long event here! Read on to get all of the information!

10 Best Early Deals You Can Get Right Now

Although we’re still a few days away from the official kickoff of Target Circle Week, you can start shopping now for deals at Target! Here are 10 deals we’re sure our early bird shoppers will love!

What is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week is a week-long sales event exclusively available for Target Circle Members. There are sitewide sales across many categories like food, fashion, home and beyond.

When is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week will take place from July 7-13 starting at 3:00 am EST.

Do I Need to Be a Target Circle Member?

Yes! Although Target is known for offering its customers deals and savings all the time, being a Target Circle member opens you up to acquiring even more discounts and deals (and racking up rewards). It’s the only way to get the savings and deals of Target Circle Week. With your Target Circle membership, you get access to deals automatically applied at checkout, can earn Target Circle rewards and get personalized deals. You can also redeem free trials and links to other rewards programs and help Target decide where to give back to the community!

How Do I Become a Target Circle Member?

You can sign up for a Target Circle here. It’s free! You can also upgrade with a paid Target Circle 360 membership for just $49 for the first year (regularly $99). This will help give you a head start on saving some dough! The Target Circle program gives you access to benefits like unlimited same-day delivery with Shipt with no delivery fees on orders over $35, free two-day shipping and no-rush returns.

What Is on Sale During Target Circle Week?

During Target Circle Week, you can expect to see deals such as up to 50% off toy brands including Lego, Monster Jam and LOL Surprise, up to 40% off kitchen and floorcare including Keurig, KitchenAid, Ninja, Dyson, Shark and Bissell, up to 30% off bedding and bath including Casaluna and Threshold and much more!

How Can I Start Preparing?

After getting your Target Circle membership set up, you can start shopping and accumulating deals right away! For instance, if you have the Target app, the Circle Bonus notification will suggest deals and sales happening currently that align with your interests and shopping habits.

Target suggests checking the app daily for new exclusive deals of the day. For example, on July 11 only, for Target Circle members, there’s a Starbucks Buy Any Beverage, Get One 50% off deal. There are also planned savings for back-t0-school shopping for those early birds!

You can start investigating Circle Week deals through the app right now, and start targeting (no-pun intended) your needs!

