Taylor Swift Trained for the ‘Eras Tour’ in This $30 Skort

Taylor Swift just closed out the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in London. During the 131st show — which I was lucky enough to attend . . . pinch me! — she brought out Florence Welch as a surprise guest and debuted the music video for “I Can Do It Wish a Broken Heart,” a documentary-style video that gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into the makings of the tour and all its rehearsals, including what she wears while putting in the work.

It’s no surprise that the singer has plenty of cute workout sets to get her through hours of practice, and I was thrilled to learn that one of her favorite things to wear is a $30 skort from Halara!

Halara is one of those athletic wear brands that got its start on TikTok, and it manages to make cute, trendy, sweat-wicking workout pieces at an affordable price. But beyond tennis dresses and matching sets, the brand also creates items like the high-performance Breezeful High-Waisted Pleated Micro Mini Skort that could totally pass off as everyday streetwear.

Get the Halara Breezeful High-Waisted Pleated Micro Mini Skort (originally $40) for $30 at Halara!

In the music video, Swift is seen wearing this skort as she rehearses the Midnights portion of the show, when she wears a glittering garter as she dances through songs like “Vigilante S***” “Midnight Rain” and “Karma.” Much like her stage outfit, this skort features an adjustable thigh buckle to mimic the garter look. Beyond the trendy addition, this design was made for dancing and strutting around the stage thanks to its stretchy and breathable fabric that moves with your body.

I personally love the duality of the skort, with how it’s constructed specifically for physical activities yet still has an edge that simply makes it a great addition as an everyday wardrobe piece. It combines multiple styles — preppy because of the pleats and edgy with the thigh buckle — to create one bottom that transcends the trends. (Pretty much Swift in skort form, if you ask me).

If you choose to wear it out on the tennis court you can pair it with a simple tank and get ready to serve! For casual days or nights out, consider wearing a corset top and cute boots for an effortlessly confident look.

While I patiently wait for the last North American leg of the Eras Tour, you’ll surely catch me strutting around in this Swift-loved skort. I suggest you do the same — you really can’t beat the quality or the price. Plus, if Swift swears by it, it must be a winner. Shop the Halara Breezeful High-Waisted Pleated Micro Mini Skort today!

