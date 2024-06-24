Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Calling all Swifties! If you’re looking for an exciting gift for a little one or want something special to commemorate the Eras Tour, we found the cutest (and most educational) book dedicated to Taylor Swift at Amazon, coming out in just a couple of months. Whether you’re in your Red era or Tortured Poets Department era, we’re sure everyone will love this book, which is specially made for young readers.

The biography follows Swift’s life from the beginning until the present day. “Taylor Swift is one of the most famous musical artists in the world!” says the publisher. “Before she became a big star, she was a little girl who loved country music and writing stories. Explore how she went from growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania to being an international role model and the youngest person ever to win the Entertainer of the Year award.”

Pre-order the The Story of Taylor Swift: An Inspiring Biography for $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 24, 2024, but may be subject to change.

The book is an excellent choice for young readers aged six to nine who are learning to read and gaining their independence. Not only is it packed with fun illustrations, it also provides an educational factor — simple sentences help kids sound out words and engage with the story, keeping the experience enjoyable. The chapters are short and help to prompt critical thinking: Each chapter teaches the who, what, where, when and why of Swift’s life. They will also be able to discuss questions and definitions of new works within the story.

And if you love this book, you can snag others from the publisher including biographies on Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Martin Luther King Jr., Albert Einstein and more. Hurry and snag your copy of the Swift book while it’s $8 at Amazon!

