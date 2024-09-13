This Taylor Swift-Loved Athletic Brand Is My Go-To For Elevated, Feminine Sets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Taylor Swift can do anything — even with a broken heart. That is more evident than ever after the success of the Eras Tour (which still has another North American leg to go). On the last night of her European leg, the singer debuted the music video for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” where she gave fans an inside look at rehearsals for the massive concert. Throughout the dozens of clips in the video, I couldn’t help but notice her stylish rehearsal outfits, many of which are from athletic brand Wiskii Active.

While the brand is relatively new, Swift has already cemented herself as a mega fan. In the video, she’s seeing sashaying in the Wiskii Active High-Waist A-Line Tennis Skirt, a fun and flirty skort that features a delicate scalloped hemline, as well as the Wiskii Active Beyond Denim Dress, a surprising athletic dress that smooths and sculpts the body (it may look like jeans, but it’s actually made of a stretchy material that’s made for low-impact movements!).

After watching the music video and perusing the website, I couldn’t help but order the Cross Back Sports Bra and 7/8 High-Waist Energy Legging in the taro ice cream colorway (which is a pretty pale purple.) I’m a complete sucker for a cute workout set, and I knew I needed one of Wiskii Active’s unique, feminine design in my repertoire.

It’s one thing for a set to be cute, but it also needs to be highly functional. I switch up my exercise routine pretty often, though I regularly complete HIIT workouts, go to pilates classes, lift weights and run at least a few times a week. Upon first wear, I loved how buttery smooth the fabric felt. Both the sports bra and the leggings offered multi-way stretch that conformed to my curves (I have a little extra junk in the trunk) and also smoothed and sculpted my legs and backside. Though its primary function is for working out, this is a set I’d wear with a jean jacket and cute sneaks to brunch after pilates class.

After testing it out over multiple days and various levels of physical activity, I’m happy to report that the set offers much more than just looks. The waist band never rolled or tugged as I moved through yoga poses and squats. The bra, even with its unique cutout, still provided plenty of support through high jumps and speedy treadmill runs. I worried that the light color may be a little see through when I bent over, but the fabric maintains an integrity — no wardrobe malfunctions on the squat rack! My only issue is how it dirties easily (especially along the knees when completing floor exercises), though I admit that’s a given with any light colored set.

I’ve yet to find another athletic brand that beautifully meshes femininity and power quite like Wiskii Active. If you’re looking for elevated athletic wear that can move with you through every form of physical activity — from yoga to spin to bootcamp classes — this is it. No wonder Taylor Swift is a fan. Find her a few other items I already added to my cart.

The v-waist design on these long biker shorts accentuates your curves, giving the illusion of a tinier waist.

You wouldn’t expect a unique design like this to provide ample chest support, but that was the main goal when designing this bra. Plus, it can double as a going out top — gotta love the versatility.

The tennis core trend shows no signs of slowing down. Wiskii’s take on the style features their signatures scalloped edging for an extra feminine flair.

