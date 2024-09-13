It’s no secret Flavor Flav is a champion of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Now, the rapper is putting his name in the ring to officiate their possible wedding.

“I think they’re going to be together for a while. I hope they [are], and if they get married, I want to be the preacher,” Flav, 65, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his partnership with Smartfood popcorn. “I want to be the one that marries them.”

Flav has been vocal about his support of Swift, 34, for years, telling Us that it seems like the singer is at “a really good place in her life” right now — especially with Kelce by her side.

While Flav has “never” gotten a chance to hang out with Swift — or Kelce for that matter — he’s hoping that day will come soon. (Flav credited Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce as two of his favorite NFL players right now.)

“I’d love to one day sit down and have dinner with her and my boy, Travis Kelce,” he said. “I can’t wait to meet Travis.”

Flav continued to share his love for Swift — and even discussed being crowned King of all the Swifties.

“She’s such a great soul, such a great person. Not only that, but one hell of a musician and a great lyricist,” he continued. “She keeps it real, and that’s why I support her. So being that I support her so hard, all of her fans gave me a brand-new name.”

The legendary rapper has continued to cross paths with Swift over the years. He even got a chance to present her with an award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11.

Flav and Olympian Jordan Chiles handed out the award for Best Collaboration, which went to Swift and Post Malone. Cameras captured Flav’s excitement when Swift was announced. As she accepted the award, they hugged and Swift thanked him for constantly supporting her. Flav also held his hands up in a heart formation before shouting out the Swifties. While Flav later apologized for staying on stage “too long” while Swift accepted the award, her fandom came to his defense.

Other than taking on his role as King Swiftie, Flav teamed up with Smartfood which he told Us is “full of flavor” just like him.

“I wanted them to have extra flavor, so there’s no other way to give them extra flavor than me coming on board,” Flav said of the brand, which he called his favorite snack.

The rapper is also working with Smartfood to come up with positive affirmations for smart decision-making in both snacking and life. Fans can also enter for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Pop Clock worn by Flav in the campaign. The giveaway runs from September 16 through September 19, and to enter, fans must follow @Smartfoodpopcorn on Instagram, “like” the giveaway launch post and comment, “FLAVOR.”

“I really mean this from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “All of the flavors that Smartfood has right now on their popcorn, I love them all equally.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi