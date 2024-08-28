Flavor Flav Praises Taylor Swift for Her Songwriting Abilities

Flavor Flav appreciates how real Taylor Swift is in her music — and now considers himself a big Swiftie.

“I love Taylor Swift, man. You know her lyrics, she’s real,” Flav, 65, shared on a Wednesday, August 28, episode of iHeartRadio’s “Politickin’” podcast with cohosts Gavin Newson, Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch and Doug Hendrickson. “She writes about a lot of the things she’s been through. She keeps it real with her fan base and that’s why I support her, big-time.”

The rapper noted that he is a “big Swiftie” — and even has a new nickname given to him by Swift’s fanbase.

“My new name is King Swiftie. Flavor Flav is the King of all the Swifties,” he joked.

Flav went on to explain how he went to see Swift’s Eras Tour in Hamburg, Germany and got a shout-out from Swift, 34, herself.

“She blew that s—t out [of] the water, man. And she gave me a shout-out from the stage,” he gushed.

In July, the rapper posted a video of the moment in which Swift notices him in the crowd, locks eyes with him and excitedly mouths his name.

“It’s the guy from Public Enemy also known as KING SWIFTIE,” Flav captioned the video. “Coming straight to Germany to see me!!! Shout out back to @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 and her team and family for having me!!!”

Flav, who has attended multiple stops of the Eras Tour, has previously talked about how his initiation into the Swiftie fanbase occurred.

“It started because I got a girl that lives in Detroit and her kids wanted to go to the Eras Tour concert,” he shared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning radio show. “So my manager got in contact with Taylor Swift’s people, and they hooked me up some tickets and passes.”

At the Detroit show, the rapper quickly found himself embraced by Swift’s fans — which surprised him.

“We walked over to the tent where I was supposed to be at, a lot of these fans were coming up to me — these young kids, man, I’m surprised they even knew who I was! — and they start giving me these friendship bracelets,” he told the outlet. “Next thing you know, I have friendship bracelets all up and down my arm. We were trading bracelets and everything! Her fanbase embraced me, and I embraced them back.”

While Flav now dubs himself “King Swiftie,” he was also quick to give her a shout-out after she received the Grammy for Album of the Year in February.

“I love Taylor! That’s my girl. I’m a very big fan,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “She did her thing. I’m very proud of her.”