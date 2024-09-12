Taylor Swift reigned supreme at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop star, 34, walked away with seven wins at the Wednesday, September 11, ceremony, which was held at the UBS Arena in New York.

Swift won Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Editing and Song of Summer as well as the two biggest categories of the evening: Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. She celebrated two of her wins on stage with Post Malone, who collaborated with her on “Fortnight.”

Swift called Malone, 29, “ridiculously talented” during one speech, revealing he is “so unfailingly polite.”

During her final speech of the evening for Video of the Year, Swift gave boyfriend Travis Kelce a shout-out, praising him for bringing “happiness, fun and magic” to everything he does.

At the 2024 awards show, Swift led the pack with 12 nominations. In addition to a nod for Artist of the Year, her “Fortnight” music video from her Tortured Poets Department album was up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction.

In September 2023, Swift made VMAs history with her fourth Video of the Year win. “This is unbelievable,” she said while accepting the Moonperson for her “Anti-Hero” video. “The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me based on the memories we’ve made together recently.”

Referring to her Eras Tour, Swift said that the record-breaking shows “felt like the adventure of a lifetime,” adding that she was “blown away” by her fans’ support.

Elsewhere during the 2023 ceremony, Swift won Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero,” detailing what the honor meant to her.

“I am so, so happy because this is validating my favorite part of what I get to do,” she gushed. “I started writing songs when I was 12, and it always starts with a very isolated emotion, like a very specific type of insecurity or self-loathing that I felt like I am the only one who is feeling in that moment. Then, when I go out on tour and I have a stadium singing the songs back to me, it brings me to this very relaxing feeling that maybe we all have the same issues.”

At the 2022 VMAs, Swift marked several milestones, surprising her fans with the announcement of her Midnights album and becoming the first artist to win Video of the Year three times. (She received the honor for All Too Well: The Short Film, which featured the 10-minute version of the song from her rerecording of Red.)

“Before this, I had directed and written my music videos, but I had never directed a short film before. … We put our entire hearts into this trying to make something that might be worthy of the love that you, the fans have shown this song,” she said while accepting the award for Breakthrough Long Form Video. “Thank you for this beautiful indication that we did something right.”

During her 2022 Video of the Year speech, Swift showed her gratitude to her fans. “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I know with every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans,” she noted. “Because I wouldn’t be able to rerecord my albums if it weren’t for you.”