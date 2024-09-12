Your account
Star Style

Taylor Swift Is ‘Down Bad’ in 2nd MTV Video Music Awards Look Featuring Sparkly UFO

By
Taylor Swift 2nd Vmas Look 996
Taylor Swift. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift’s 2024 MTV Video Music Awards outfits are out of this world.

Swift, 34, ditched her plaid Christian Dior red carpet look for a sparkly minidress while attending the Wednesday, September 11, ceremony, which was held at the UBS Arena in New York City. Her second dress featured a scoop neck, a UFO on her chest, leather buckle straps and a silver and green sequin design.

While the look could have been a hint to her rerecorded Reputation (Taylor’s Version) with its green, black and silver colors, many fans felt it was an ode to her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. On the record, the singer has a song called “Down Bad,” in which she sings about being abducted by aliens.

Swift paired the look with a number of silver rings, stacked dainty bracelets and hoop earrings.

2024 MTV Video Music Awards VMA Arrivals 979

For glam, the singer donned a full beat including black smokey eyeshadow that was winged out, dark eyeliner in her waterline, long lashes, rosy cheeks and peachy lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle with her bangs swept to the side.

Taylor Swift 2nd Vmas Look 997
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Fans were quick to share their reactions to Swift’s second look via X. “THAT DRESS IS REPUTATION CODED I’M NOT CLOWNING ITS COMING,” one wrote, hoping the singer will be re-releasing her original 2017 album soon. Another commented, “TAYLOR SWIFT HAS A DOWN BAD GREEN DRESS REFERENCE 🛸.”

Earlier during the soirée, Swift stunned in a yellow-and-black plaid look featuring a corset top equipped with a silver zip-up front, thin black straps, a buckle belt and mini shorts. Attached to the shorts was an open plaid bubble skirt.

Taylor Swift s Fashion Evolution 131 Taylor Swift attends the London premiere of RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé

Swift accessorized with leather crisscross gloves, a matching plaid choker and thigh-high black leather boots.

Swift — who is nominated for twelve Moon People awards including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and more for her song “Fortnight” with Post Malone — sat with Jack Antonoff, his wife, Margaret Qualley, and Malone, 29. (Swift already took home the trophy for Best Collaboration and Song of the Summer.)

