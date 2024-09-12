Flavor Flav apologized for staying on the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards stage longer than he planned — he’s just a huge fan of Taylor Swift!

“I watched some videos from last night and feel like I might’ve stayed on stage too long,” the rapper, 65, wrote via X on Thursday, September 12. “My bad. I was just so happy and excited that I didn’t realize it. Oops,!!! 🙏🏾👍🏾🫶🏾.”

On Wednesday, September 11, Flav took the stage with Olympian Jordan Chiles to present the award for Best Collaboration. The Moon Person ultimately went to Swift, 34, and Post Malone for their duet “Fortnight.” Flav, who has been famously dubbed King Swiftie, jumped up and down after the pop star and Malone, 29, were announced.

When Swift took the stage, she and Flav shared a sweet hug. Swift thanked the Public Enemy founder for being so supportive of her over the years.

“You are so sweet,” Swift said to Flav. “You’ve been so sweet to me, thank you.”

After handing her the award, Flav performed Swift’s signature heart hands and shouted out all the other Swifties.

“🫶🏾 Needed to be sweet to the Swifties,” Flav tweeted on Thursday alongside video of the moment. “I seen y’all requests to shout ya out and give ya heart hands 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾.”

As Swift made her speech thanking everyone who voted for her, Flav stood behind cheering her on.

While Flav feels bad about being on stage with Swift longer than he expected, Swifties came to his defense.

“Oh you were CLEARLY JUST excited! it was great. 🫶🏼🫶🏼,” one user replied. “But the acknowledgement of this was awesome. You’re good boyyyeeeee. ❤️‍🔥”

Another fan responded, “You embodied all of us Flav! so glad you had fun and kept the good vibes going! 🫶🏻🫶🏻.”

Flav hasn’t held back his fandom for Swift. Since the singer hit the road for her Eras Tour last year, Flav has gone to multiple shows around the world to support her. In July, Flav traveled to Germany to watch Swift perform. He recorded the moment the singer noticed Flav in the audience and excitedly mouthed his name.

“It’s the guy from Public Enemy also known as KING SWIFTIE,” Flav captioned the video. “Coming straight to Germany to see me!!! Shout out back to @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 and her team and family for having me!!!”

The following month, Flav gushed about how talented Swift is and how he’s deeply connected to her music.

“I love Taylor Swift, man. You know her lyrics, she’s real,” Flav said on an August episode of iHeartRadio’s “Politickin’” podcast with cohosts Gavin Newsom, Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch and Doug Hendrickson. “She writes about a lot of the things she’s been through. She keeps it real with her fan base and that’s why I support her, big-time.”