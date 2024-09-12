Jordan Chiles has officially gotten her custom bronze clock from Flavor Flav.

“I want to turn this into a little Olympic moment for a second if y’all don’t mind,” the rapper, 65, said during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11. “Yo, Jordan, I know they tried to take your medal away from you, but you know what, I got you something they can’t take away from you.”

Flavor Flav then presented Chiles, 23, with the clock he had made following her Olympic scandal, placing it around her neck.

“I don’t even know what to say here, thank you so much,” Chiles gushed, laughing as Flavor Flav put on his Team USA-branded water polo cap. “He’s stylish.”

Flavor Flav is the official sponsor of the women’s water polo team and previously offered to make Chiles a bronze-plated clock necklace to replace the medal she lost.

“That’s why I wanted to turn this into an Olympic moment, Jordan,” he said. “And guess what else, too? I got your prize money, too. I got that for you. I just wanted to surprise you with that.” (All Olympic medalists earn a monetary prize, as well.)

Flavor Flav added, “Jordan, you did your thing. Congratulations. You deserve everything.”

After Chiles thanked Flavor Flav for his generous gift, they presented the Moon Person for Best Collaboration to Taylor Swift and Post Malone for their Tortured Poets Department duet, “Fortnight.”

Ahead of the VMAs, Flavor Flav opened up to Us Weekly about making Chiles her own clock necklace.

“Even though we know that the clock that I got made for Jordan Chiles can never replace a bronze medal, mainly something that you rightfully achieved. But it’s my heart of gold,” he exclusively told Us earlier this month, discussing his partnership with Smartfood Popcorn. “[It’s] my friendly gesture. You know what I’m saying? To give her that and just to say, listen, it’s okay, because you’re going to get more bronze. You’re going to get more bronze medals in the future, or even gold ones. Jordan Charles. That girl is the truth.”

Chiles was initially announced as the bronze medal winner in the women’s artistic gymnastics floor finals at the Paris Olympics behind Rebeca Andrade and Simone Biles. Days later, Team Romania launched an inquiry into Chiles’ score, claiming that her coaches filed an appeal into the difficulty level of her moves four seconds after the deadline.

Despite Team USA still fighting for Chiles’ placement, the International Olympic Committee reallocated the medal to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu.