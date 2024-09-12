Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Flavor Flav Turns 2024 MTV VMAs Into ‘Olympic Moment’ for Jordan Chiles, Gifts Her Bronze Clock

By
Flavor Flav Turns 2024 MTV VMAs Into Olympic Moment for Jordan Chiles Gifts Her Bronze Clock
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Jordan Chiles has officially gotten her custom bronze clock from Flavor Flav.

“I want to turn this into a little Olympic moment for a second if y’all don’t mind,” the rapper, 65, said during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11. “Yo, Jordan, I know they tried to take your medal away from you, but you know what, I got you something they can’t take away from you.”

Flavor Flav then presented Chiles, 23, with the clock he had made following her Olympic scandal, placing it around her neck.

“I don’t even know what to say here, thank you so much,” Chiles gushed, laughing as  Flavor Flav put on his Team USA-branded water polo cap. “He’s stylish.”

2024 MTV Video Music Awards VMA Arrivals 979

Related: MTV VMAs 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals

Flavor Flav is the official sponsor of the women’s water polo team and previously offered to make Chiles a bronze-plated clock necklace to replace the medal she lost.

Flavor Flav Turns 2024 MTV VMAs Into Olympic Moment for Jordan Chiles Gifts Her Bronze Clock
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

“That’s why I wanted to turn this into an Olympic moment, Jordan,” he said. “And guess what else, too? I got your prize money, too. I got that for you. I just wanted to surprise you with that.” (All Olympic medalists earn a monetary prize, as well.)

Flavor Flav added, “Jordan, you did your thing. Congratulations. You deserve everything.”

 

After Chiles thanked Flavor Flav for his generous gift, they presented the Moon Person for Best Collaboration to Taylor Swift and Post Malone for their Tortured Poets Department duet, “Fortnight.”

2024 MTV Video Music Awards Winners List 987

Related: MTV VMAs Winners List

Ahead of the VMAs, Flavor Flav opened up to Us Weekly about making Chiles her own clock necklace.

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal

“Even though we know that the clock that I got made for Jordan Chiles can never replace a bronze medal, mainly something that you rightfully achieved. But it’s my heart of gold,” he exclusively told Us earlier this month, discussing his partnership with Smartfood Popcorn. “[It’s] my friendly gesture. You know what I’m saying? To give her that and just to say, listen, it’s okay, because you’re going to get more bronze. You’re going to get more bronze medals in the future, or even gold ones. Jordan Charles. That girl is the truth.”

Flavor Flav Turns 2024 MTV VMAs Into Olympic Moment for Jordan Chiles Gifts Her Bronze Clock
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Chiles was initially announced as the bronze medal winner in the women’s artistic gymnastics floor finals at the Paris Olympics behind Rebeca Andrade and Simone Biles. Days later, Team Romania launched an inquiry into Chiles’ score, claiming that her coaches filed an appeal into the difficulty level of her moves four seconds after the deadline.

Despite Team USA still fighting for Chiles’ placement, the International Olympic Committee reallocated the medal to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu.

In this article

Flavor Flav
Jordan Chiles 2 . Getty

Jordan Chiles

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.