Gymnast Jordan Chiles is speaking out after her Olympic bronze medal was reallocated.

“I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days. I am also incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USAG and the USOPC for their unwavering support during this difficult time,” Chiles shared via Instagram on Thursday, August 15. “While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away. I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful.”

The athlete said she had “no words” for the “unjust” decision that came as a “significant blow” overall.

“To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful,” Chiles continued. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.”

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chiles, 23, competed in the individual women’s floor exercise final on August 5, initially landing in fifth place. After results were posted, Team USA requested an inquiry into the difficulty level of one of Chiles’ skills during her routine. The change was granted, putting Chiles in third place with a score of 13.766 — and earning her a bronze medal. (Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and the United States’ Simone Biles won gold and silver, respectively.)

Following a separate inquiry from Team Romania, which argued that the U.S. request for review was submitted to the judges four seconds too late, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled on Sunday, August 11, that Chiles would return the medal to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu. The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) previously determined that Chiles’ score would revert back to 13.666 — sending her to fifth place once again. The Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee announced on Tuesday, August 13, that there would be ceremony in Bucharest on Friday, August 16, to give Barbosu the medal.

“I will never waver from my values of competing with integrity, striving for excellence, upholding the values of sportsmanship and the rules that dictate fairness. I have taken pride in cheering on everyone regardless of team or country,” Thursday’s statement read. “Finding joy again has been a culture shift and I love seeing others embrace it. I feel like I have given everyone permission to be authentic to who they are.”

Chiles concluded: “I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career. Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has since released a statement detailing their plan to appeal the reallocation of Chiles’ medal.

“We firmly believe that Jordan rightfully earned the bronze medal, and there were critical errors in both the initial scoring by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the subsequent CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sport] appeal process that need to be addressed,” the USOPC said on Sunday. “The initial error occurred in the scoring by FIG, and the second error was during the CAS appeal process, where the USOPC was not given adequate time or notice to effectively challenge the decision.”

Chiles shared her decision to step away from social media amid the controversy surrounding her bronze medal.

“I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 10. “Thank you.”

Current and former members of Team USA gymnastics have spoken out in defense of Chiles.

“This is just so heartbreaking, and I am just so gutted for Jordan. I can’t even imagine what this past week has been like for Jordan and the other athletes involved. This is completely devastating,” retired gymnast Aly Raisman said during a Monday, August 12, Today show appearance. “I don’t think people realize these gymnasts work their entire lives for this moment and it’s supposed to be a celebration.”

She continued: “I think it’s so unfair, so cruel and I don’t think Jordan should opt to give her medal back. The IOC has given more than one medal before, and I think they should do that now. It’s awful.”