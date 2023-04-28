This Dress Is the Key to Looking Chic While Feeling Lazy — On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: We all have days when doing anything feels like a hassle and a half. The perfect scenario is usually to post up on the couch in only the comfiest loungewear, throw on some Netflix and start binge-watching! But of course, there are those moments when we have plans that simply can’t be cancelled.

It might take some energy to get out the door, but you can make things easier on yourself by keeping this maxi dress from The Drop on deck in your closet. This is the type of frock you can easily slip into and instantly feel comfortable and look like you put more effort into your outfit than you actually did!

Originally $60 On Sale: $42 You Save 30% See it!

Get The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress (originally $60) on sale for $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Here’s the bottom line: There are so many features we adore on this dress, starting with its loose, flowy fit. It’s a tent dress, so there’s not much shape to it, but surprisingly it doesn’t appear like you’re wearing bedsheets wrapped around your body. The different tiers start to get larger and more voluminous as you go down to the hem, so there’s still a bit of a silhouette happening here. Shoppers are raving about how easy this dress is to wear, which is why it’s ideal for lazy days.

If you’re not feeling too fabulous and want a way to boost your confidence, this garment will be there to help. It’s made for virtually every body type, and there are plenty of ways to style it to fit your personality. Not sure how to rock it? Try it out with some combat boots if you have an edgier aesthetic — or pick out your comfiest block heels for a more elevated vibe!

Originally $60 On Sale: $42 You Save 30% See it!

Get The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress (originally $60) on sale for $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best of all, the dress happens to be super flattering to boot! Reviewers say this staple “checks all the boxes” when it comes to style and comfort, which is all we could ever ask for. It comes in a slew of chic shades and prints which we’re totally swooning over. We may need to pick up more than one hue so we always have this dress ready to go. Is it going to become one of most-worn summer staples? Without a doubt!

See it: Get The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress (originally $60) on sale for $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!