



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Know that jacket from The North Face you’ve always wanted? You know the one. We don’t even have to explain to you what it looks like — you already know. It’s constantly worn by top stars, but it’s practically a star itself at this point. That’s how famous it is!

Whether you’re still hoping to grab your first North Face or simply need a new color to spruce up your wardrobe, today is the day to make it happen — and we mean today. For 24 hours only, Zappos is holding a major promotion on all things The North Face. Spend $100 or more on the brand’s products and receive a $20 code for future use! Even better? Our favorite jacket has multiple shades on sale!

Get The North Face Denali 2 jacket (originally $179) starting at just $125 at Zappos and get a $20 discount code!

Saving up to 30% on the jacket we’ve always dreamed of and getting $20 to a site that has every brand we could ever dream of? Yeah, we can’t do much better than that. There’s no way we’re not picking up this piece today. It has over 1,200 reviews and the vast majority of them are five stars, so we seriously can’t go wrong here!

Shoppers say this Denali 2 jacket “will last a decade” at the very least, and that it “will be [their] savior from the cold.” They’re describing it as “so warm and cute at the same time,” as well as “lightweight and very comfortable.” All things we love, of course. They also say that it “can go over anything” because it’s so versatile, and that it’s a must-have for transitional seasons. “Don’t hesitate to buy,” one said, and we’re emphasizing that to the extreme before the end of the day!

Get The North Face Denali 2 jacket (originally $179) starting at just $125 at Zappos and get a $20 discount code!

This jacket is an upgrade to the signature look, featuring high-performance fleece and recycled fabric. This fleece is double sided to retain warmth, but is still totally breathable. It’s lightweight, but it’s heavy duty when it comes to cold weather. It’s water-resistant, too. Pair that with the woven, abrasion-resistant overlay and we have a seriously perfect jacket!

There are so many more things to love about this piece, from the relaxed fit, to the zip chest pocket with an inner headphone cord router, to an adjustable hem, to all four flawless color choices — but we don’t have to convince you. There’s a reason this jacket is at the top of everyone’s wish list. Make sure to grab yours today, and hey, maybe you’ll love it so much that you’ll put that $20 code toward another one!

Get The North Face Denali 2 jacket (originally $179) starting at just $125 at Zappos and get a $20 discount code!

Not your style? Check out more from The North Face here and other jackets available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!