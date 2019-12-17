



Anyone else sick of living that laundromat life? Whether you need to drive your clothes around to get them clean, haul them over to the next building in your apartment complex or even carry them down to the basement of your home, it can be so tedious and time-consuming — and sometimes not even doable at all. The laundry just piles up day after day and quickly becomes overwhelming.

I haven’t had in-unit laundry for about three years now, and I have to say, it’s not getting any easier. Every time I need to wash my clothes, I dread it more and more — thinking, “Can I just buy new clothes instead?” But even then, I’m not going to donate dirty clothes, so laundry is sadly a must. But recently, a life-changing thought crossed my mind: Do they make portable washer-dryer combos that anyone can put in their apartment or home? The answer? They really do! Truly, and this one has changed the lives of nearly 2,000 shoppers!

Get the Best Choice Products Portable Compact Twin Tub Laundry Machine for just $105 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 17, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this compact washer-dryer will actually get your clothes cleaner than any machine you’ve used before, and in way less time. They’re so impressed with it, saying it’s exceeded their expectations and that they wish they’d bought it sooner. They love how it’s the perfect size, able to fit anywhere from a small apartment, to an RV, to a closet, and that it’s so easy to operate!

This machine has a twin tub design. One side is the washer, running up to 15 minutes per cycle, and the other is a spin dryer with a hygienic stainless steel inner wall — running up to five minutes per cycle. Shoppers say some laundry only takes three minutes to get clean, while the spin dryer often takes at least 90% of the moisture out of their clothes in just five minutes, which is amazing. Doing multiple loads? You can run both sides at once!

This machine weighs under 25 pounds, so it can easily be transported anywhere. Fill it up with either the water inlet or a bucket or faucet and do laundry as usual, letting the quiet 13,000 RPM motor do the dirty work and easily switching clothes over to the dryer without making a wet mess. When you’re done, drain the water, letting the filter catch any hair and lint. Pet owners, this is a huge plus for you!

This laundry machine, available in two colors, is ETL-certified for safety — so don’t wait a moment longer to pick one out. Save yourself time, money and energy and experience the magic of having in-unit laundry — finally!

