Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re heading out on a date, you know how much preparation it takes to get out of the door. You need to shower, pick out the best outfit and make sure your oral hygiene is in tip-top shape. If you’re struggling to keep your breath fresh, don’t get discouraged; we have just the thing. TheraBreath’s bestselling mouthwash is the best for fighting breath that can ruin your chances of scoring a second date!

Related: I’m Using This At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit To Brighten My Smile This Summer I take pride in rocking a bright white smile. I brush twice daily and attend bi-annual teeth cleaning appointments at the dentist. Despite my efforts, my smile has been a little dull recently. Maybe it’s because I’ve been eating and drinking delicious treats that helped dim my once bright white smile. My next appointment isn’t […]

TheraBreath’s Fresh Breath Oral Rinse features an effective formula that promises to fight bad breath, leaving your mouth feeling clean and invigorated. Founded by Dr. Harold Katz in 1993 to help his daughter, the mouthwash is now a bestseller across multiple retailers. The mouthwash is superior to others on the market since it doesn’t give that stinging feeling while you swish it around your mouth. Instead, it’s gentle on your mouth and teeth — but does pack a punch while removing bacteria that cause bad breath and plaque buildup.

Get the TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse for $15 at TheraBreath! Don’t forget to check out the Overnight and Whitening Oral Rinses too!



If you don’t notice any results within 30 days, the brand says to “contact us within 30 days of purchase for a full refund!” But judging by its glowing reviews, that won’t be necessary, since TheraBreath users can’t stop raving about how effective the formula is.

“Changed my life literally,” one reviewer shared. “I was someone who was pretty insecure about my breath, always making sure it wasn’t bad, bringing gum everywhere, etc. This mouth was has made me realize how much I was thinking about it. I don’t even worry about bad breath anymore because it works so well. Seriously, life-changing confidence boosting freedom creating!”

Another shopper wrote: “Excellent product, used it for the first time and it lasted longer than 12 hours, won’t use anything else.”

“Finally, a mouthwash that freshens your breathe without freezing your mouth,” a final mouthwash user said. “At first use I couldn’t help but think that it wasn’t going to work because it’s really not strong or overpowering in your mouth. But after using the product, I was happily surprised to find that my breath actually stayed fresh longer than the taste stays in your mouth, which is more than I can say about other similar products.

Stock up on the mouthwash to ensure you never run out when you need it the most!

P.S., If you’re looking for a date, make sure to join TheraBreath for a chance to “Go Get Kissed” at The Chaotic Singles Party on August 16 at Harlowe West Hollywood in Los Angeles. Sign up here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse for $15 at TheraBreath! Don’t forget to check out the Overnight and Whitening Oral Rinses too!