One daily ritual that I’ve continued since the beginning pandemic is my daily hot girl walk. A little bit of fresh air and lightly moving my body does wonders for my mental health. Over the past four years I’ve walked so much that I’ve run through plenty of sneakers, and while many of them have kept my feet comfortable through my low-impact struts, I’ve been most pleased with the performance of the affordable Nortiv 8 Women’s Walking Shoes.

I had been a Hoka loyalist for years, yet one walk in the Nortiv 8s dethroned my trusted athletic sneakers. Both shoes are strikingly similar, with a few smart differences (including the price — my Nortiv 8s are less than half the price of Hokas!). For example, while both athletic shoes have a super fluffy, cushiony outsole designed for optimum shock absorption the Nortiv 8s are a little less bulky which makes them more comfortable to walk in.

Get the Nortiv 8 Women’s Walking Shoes for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

I wasn’t quite sure how I’d like the slip on style, but it has had no effect on the overall comfort or performance of the shoe. That said, I don’t think I would run in these. They’re much better suited for relaxed movement like leisurely walks. Still, if I work up a sweat, the lightweight, breathable upper keeps my feet nicely aerated so I’m not left feeling wet on hot days.

The technical attributes are a major selling point, but I’d be remiss not to mention the style. I mean, the baby pink hue sparks joy and makes walking so much more fun, too. It truly is the little things sometimes!

Shoppers are extra thankful for the support they get while wearing these shoes, and for some, it has totally changed their life. “THESE SHOES ARE AMAZING,” one enthusiastic reviewer writes. “I have had two foot surgeries in the past 2 years and have not been able to find any sneakers that I can wear all day. I suffer daily with foot pain and have spent literally thousands of dollars on sneakers. I am a nurse so I spend the majority of the day on my feet and every step is painful…up until I got these sneakers. Yesterday was my first day wearing them. I was on my feet more than usual, and for the first time in years, I had absolutely ZERO foot pain. The insoles of these shoes are squishy, not memory foam, but actually bouncy. They are wonderful!!!”

The Nortiv 8 Walking Shoes prove that you don’t need to drop a lot of money for comfortable, reliable sneakers. I won’t be surprised if you end up with a pair in every color! Shop these sneaks today.

