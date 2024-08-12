Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s ever a good time to try out Bohemian-chic style outfits, it’s during the summer. The sweltering temps and fun filled festivities often call for flowy, fashionable pieces that keep you cool while you’re on the go. Boho chic summer style combines unique prints with breathable fabric and fun accents. If you want to add an eccentric twist to your wardrobe, Walmart has so many fun outfits to channel Boho chic summer style.

Whether you’re hosting a garden party with your besties or heading to heading to the office, there’s a Boho-chic style has something that fits the bill. To help you channel the classic style, we’ve rounded up epic fashion inspo, including several dresses and tops. Check out our top picks ahead.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: From the dreamy floral print design to the mesh fabric and ruffle hemline, this midi skirt exudes Boho style!

2. Casual Slay: If you’re a fan of chic details, you’ll swoon over the eyelet cut-outs on this comfy blouse!

3. Date Night-Approved: Looking for a flowy date night look? This lightweight floral print dress is an option your partner will love!

4. Wild One: If you were wondering, you can totally serve Boho style in animal print pieces. This chiffon blouse is the best of both worlds!

5. Mini Moment: ‘Tis the season for sundresses! This spaghetti strap mini is roomy and lightweight so it won’t cling to you if you get a little warm!

6. Sleeves, Please: We can’t decide if we love the lantern sleeves or the eyelet crochet design on this dressy blouse more!

7. Boho Babe: This dreamy dress is one of the first things that comes to mind when we think of Boho style. The flowy silhouette and colorful design nail the eclectic trend!

8. Flirty Florals: You’ll get tons of wear out of this floral print shirt because it has long sleeves that will keep you warm as fall transitions into winter!

9. Fun Slit: Have a little fun with this embroidered dress. It has a sassy side slit that shows a pop of skin!

10. Casual Slay: Made from airy chiffon fabric, a cute floral print design and tassel accents, this vibrant blouse is so equal parts comfortable and cute!

11. Colorful Vibes: Looking for a colorful, silky style to rock? This vibrant, oversized dress is perfect for everything from running errands to chic brunch plans!

12. Last but Not Least: Bring Boho vibes into the office, courtesy of this short-sleeve midi dress!