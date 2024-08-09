Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We are officially in the dog days of summer, which means if you haven’t embraced your inner rich coastal mom yet, it’s time to give it a go! If you need some inspiration on the rich coastal mom lifestyle, take it from influencer Tinx, whose video on “rich Montauk moms” went viral with over 414.3K views. And if you need some inspiration on how to shop like one, check out our roundup of these 18 Amazon pieces that look straight out of a Hamptons boutique!

Great for weekend brunches, days spent on a boat and even cocktail parties, our lineup has something for every occasion. We’ve included several styles broken down by dresses, sets, tops, and bottoms. Each of them comes in breezy coastal linen styles, gorgeous sea-inspired prints and flowy silhouettes, just like you’d see if you were doing a day of boutique shopping in downtown East Hampton. Happy shopping!

Rich Coastal Mom Amazon Pieces That Look Straight Out of a Hamptons Boutique

Coastal Rich Mom Dresses

1. Our Top Favorite! This flowy striped dress got our “top favorite” award for embodying everything you’d see in a Hamptons boutique!

2. A Street Stopper: We have no doubts that this gorgeous halter-neck dress from Grace Karin will have people stopping you in the street to ask where you got it!

3. Boho Beauty: If your coastal aesthetic veers on the side of boho, you’re definitely going to want to check out this bold-printed, flowy dress!

4. Hostess With the Mostest: Perfect for hosting luncheons or cocktail parties at your home is this striped collared midi dress!

5. Grecian Goddess: When paired with gold statement earrings and gladiator sandals, you’ll embody Greek goddess vibes in this flowy, off-the-shoulder maxi dress!

Coastal Rich Mom Sets

6. Our Top Favorite! Shoppers can’t stop raving about this linen matching set — and neither can we!

7. Easy Outfit: Perfect for weekend getaways where you don’t have a lot of room to pack is this tank and shorts set that easily mixes and matches with the rest of your wardrobe!

8. By the Beach: Go the whole beach day wearing this light and breezy button-up set that works great as a swimsuit coverup!

9. Old Money Honey: A classic and timeless trend, make sure you have this old money-style vest set in your wardrobe for coffee and lunch dates!

Coastal Rich Mom Tops

10. Our Top Favorite! This breezy and sheer button-up top is an essential in every coastal rich mom closet!

11. A Total Charmer: With its layered sleeves, ruffle details and V-neckline, this graphic print top is totally charming!

12. Ravishing Ruffles: Embrace your cute and flirty side with his ruffle strap top that comes in several colors!

13. Darling Details! Made of a lace embroidered print, a cute button V-neck and puff sleeves, this blouse looks way more expensive than it is!

14. Coastal Breeze Cardigan: Cozy up when the coastal breeze hits in this classic Hamptons-style striped cardigan that features gold buttons!

Coastal Rich Mom Bottoms

15. Our Top Favorite! Not only can these flowy palazzo pants be worn to lounge around the house while reading a book, they can also be used as a swimsuit cover-up!

16. Luxe Linen: Another staple in the closet of any coastal rich mom is these breezy linen pants that feature an elastic waistline, drawstring closure and pockets too!

17. Dress It Up! Great for pairing with one of the above blouses are these tailored-style trousers that feature a wide-leg design!

18. You’re Cute Jeans: Not only are these high-waisted, front-pocket jeans popular on Amazon right now, they also fit in seamlessly with the coastal vibes!