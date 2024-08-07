Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Did you hear that? The Hamptons are calling your name — or at least these Hamptons-style dresses are! And though it’s one of the ritziest places to summer, dressing like it doesn’t have to be. In fact, we were able to find these 17 effortless dresses on Amazon that say ‘I summer in the Hamptons’ — but start at just $28.

Cozy-cute, beachy-chic, and party-ready — these are just some of the words that describe the East Coast-worthy, easy-to-wear dresses in our roundup. We found flowy, striped dresses that are perfect for lunches at a local beach cafe, but also colorful floral options that are more suited for a swanky evening of cocktails at a swanky bar. We’ve basically got every occasion you’d need for the destination covered, which makes shopping a cool Hamptons breeze.

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This flowy striped dress gets our favorite award for basically embodying Hamptons style all in one dress: breezy, chic and beachy — $51!

2. Brunch Babe: If brunch is your favorite activity, make sure you’re dressed right for it with this floral, one-shoulder dress that features a cute tie sleeve and flared hem — $47!

3. Get Nautical: Embodying all of the nautical vibes, this striped, pleated midi dress features a ribbed-knit top with button details, a full skirt and a-line silhouette — was $46, now $32!

4. Coastal Comfort: To Us, coastal comfort means cozying up on the beach with this striped collared knit dress, some tea and a good book — $46!

5. Resort Wear: Resort style fashion is all about blending chicness and ease and that’s exactly what this oversized, striped shirt dress does — $29!

6. Seaside Style: Upgrade your seaside style by pairing this breezy, tiered midi dress with a woven purse, gladiator sandals and some dainty gold jewelry — $49!

7. Cue the Colors: Fashion maximalists will love the bold selection of colors and prints this smocked, tie strap dress comes in — $30!

8. Flattering in Florals: Not only does the floral fabric of the halterneck midi dress flatter the body, so does its waist-skimming design — $34!

9. Prettiest at the Party: Have the prettiest dress at the party with this lace, hollow-cut mini dress that looks like it’s off of a designer rack — $52!

10. Boho Beauty: Look like a boho beauty by pairing this baby doll-style mini dress with some shell necklaces and woven sandals — $33!

11. Cozy-Cute: Be cozy and look cute in this striped midi dress that’s made with a soft knitted fabric, made of a viscose fabric blend — was $38, now $27!

12. Dressed to Impress: Impress everyone at your next party with this elegant, strapless bodycon dress that’d pair perfect with a pendant necklace, a clutch and simple heels — $51!

13. All Tied Up: When your schedule is all tied up, save time on dressing with this cute, tie-shoulder midi dress that’s easy to wear with just about any shoe — was $67, now $46!

14. Gorgeous in Gingham: Give gingham a try with this cute, ruffled maxi dress that features ruffled sleeves, a flared hem and smocked bodice — was $31, now $28!

15. Breezy and Beautiful: Perfect for breezy summer days spent on a boat is this off-the-shoulder maxi dress that has cute ruffled details, a side slit and lantern sleeves — was $60, now $44!

16. Prints Please! Switch up the prints in your closet with this boho-style maxi dress that comes in several colorful prints with geometric and floral designs — $36!

17. A Shopper Favorite! A best-seller in women’s dresses, shoppers keep coming back to this tie-front mini dress for its versatile design and comfortable feel — $39!