If there’s one celebrity we can trust to deliver effortless, sophisticated style it’s Meghan Markle. To no surprise, she’s been having a fashionable summer and we’re obsessed with her looks. From classic button-downs to a rich-mom style two-piece set, she’s nailed every look she’s been snapped in this summer.

In late July, Markle appeared in third slide in makeup mogul Bobbi Brown‘s Instagram photo dump celebrating G9 Ventures’ Summer Summit. In typical Markle style, she was dressed to impress. She rocked a halter-style vest and matching wide-leg trousers. We can’t confirm the exact set Markle wore. However, we were immediately bitten by the inspo bug. After a quick search on Amazon, we came across a bestselling style that looks just like the one Markle wore. Best of all? It’s on sale for just $55!

The Prettygarden Sleeveless Vest and Pants Set is an affordable take on Markle’s summertime slay. The vest features a roomy silhouette and has a button detail that looks just like the one on Markle’s set. The sleeveless top has a plunging lapel and two faux pockets. The trousers are flowy, so they won’t fit too tight and they have a cute wide-leg flare.

We love this set because it comes in 14 shades. There are vibrant options like light green, pink and light blue. Shoppers who prefer more subtle shades are in luck! It comes in a beige style similar to Markles along with army green, black and dark blue.

The bestselling suit has rave reviews from customers. One shopper left a five-star rating and shared a photo review. “I have gotten so much use out of this set,” they captioned the review. “The fit is loose and comfortable. It [has] sturdy material that is flattering. [I] love the plunge. [I] could wear [it] with a bralette or a top underneath.” The customer went on to discuss how well it holds up over time. “[It] washes and dries nicely without wrinkles.”

Want to rock a style that’s fit for a queen? This two-piece vest and pants set fits the bill and it’s on sale for just $55!

See it: Get the Prettygarden Sleeveless Vest and Pants Set for just $55 (originally $67) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

