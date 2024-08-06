Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While many-a-times we get inspired by celebs’ big looks like red carpet appearances, Jennifer Garner influences Us with her casual, everyday style.

We couldn’t help but stop in our Instagram doom scrolling tracks to watch a video of the The Last Thing He Told Me actress giving her adorable, big furry cat ‘Moose’ a house tour. But after looking a little closer at her outfit, what really piqued our interest was her casual, striped tee. We don’t know where she got hers, but thankfully we were able to find a $15 lookalike on Amazon to recreate the look for hanging out at home with our furry friends too.

Get the LilyCoco Short Sleeve Striped Shirt (Originally $27) on sale for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Stock your wardrobe with a t-shirt that would be Garner-approved with the LilyCoco Short Sleeve Striped Shirt that’s now on sale for 44%. It has all the things you want in an everyday t-shirt, being soft, stretchy and breathable, made of a cotton and elastane fabric blend. Like Garner’s pick, it comes in a black striped print, but it also comes in so many other similar striped color options as well in case you want something a little different. Also like the mom of three’s, it features a slim fit, crew neckline and short sleeves.

The top is starting to gain a shopper fan base as well, now with over 295 five-star ratings.

“I really liked this shirt for the fit, and the fabric, and the price was a great bonus as well,” one reviewer said. “I was not expecting them to be as nice as they are, but ended up ordering several more in the different stripes to have something of a little visual interest.”

For a cozy-casual look, Garner paired the top with a pair of beige corduroy pants, but it goes with so much more! It can be dressed up with a blazer and skirt for the office but also down with leggings for errand-running and coffee dates as well. It’s also an all-season top, able to be layered in the winter months and cool enough for summer days as well.

Get Garner’s style while still maintaining your budget with this $15 striped tee, now on sale on Amazon!

See it: Get the LilyCoco Short Sleeve Striped Shirt (Originally $27) on sale for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

